Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
'Shameful, Disgraceful': Pakistani TikTok Star Criticized for Shooting Video Inside MoFA Office

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a Pakistani TikTok star, Hareem Shah (@hareemshah12), roaming around the high security office of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Updated:October 27, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
'Shameful, Disgraceful': Pakistani TikTok Star Criticized for Shooting Video Inside MoFA Office
A video that has gone viral on social media shows a Pakistani TikTok star, Hareem Shah (@hareemshah12), roaming around the high security office of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

While the video apparently appears to be harmless, the question arises as to how Hareem gained access to the building which is supposed to be protected by high security. As some netizens questioned, how did Hareem get permission to shoot the video in the first place?

The video, which has been shared on social media, shows Hareem wandering about the conference room in the office as Hindi and Urdu songs play in the background. Also, in one of the videos, she can be seen sitting on the chair belonging to the foreign minister.

According to Geo TV, a probe has been ordered into the matter. The News reported that she cleared the air saying that she used to visit the PM House during Nawaz Sharif's tenure as well and that Shah Mahmood Qureshi is a father figure to her.

However, netizens did not take too kindly to this and claimed that she had no right to do what she did. This is what they said:

