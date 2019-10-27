A video that has gone viral on social media shows a Pakistani TikTok star, Hareem Shah (@hareemshah12), roaming around the high security office of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

While the video apparently appears to be harmless, the question arises as to how Hareem gained access to the building which is supposed to be protected by high security. As some netizens questioned, how did Hareem get permission to shoot the video in the first place?

The video, which has been shared on social media, shows Hareem wandering about the conference room in the office as Hindi and Urdu songs play in the background. Also, in one of the videos, she can be seen sitting on the chair belonging to the foreign minister.

According to Geo TV, a probe has been ordered into the matter. The News reported that she cleared the air saying that she used to visit the PM House during Nawaz Sharif's tenure as well and that Shah Mahmood Qureshi is a father figure to her.

However, netizens did not take too kindly to this and claimed that she had no right to do what she did. This is what they said:

This is utterly disgusting and disrespecting... Concerned should take strong action against... #hareemShah pic.twitter.com/zCvRT2UO4C — ضدی (@zed_dee) October 23, 2019

Who allowed her to go inside the foreign ministry meeting hall & shot a tiktok clip?What is going on? #HareemShah — Zulfiqar Ali Khan (@Zulfiqar_Ali_K) October 23, 2019

Tik Tok girl #HareemShah is not just roaming freely but also sitting on Prime Minister’s Chair along with an indian song at the back ground.. who has allowed her?? What are we doing to the prestige of respected national institutions. Is there no one to ask such people? pic.twitter.com/GDn9YPuZ6Q — Tauheed Bashir (@tauheed_world) October 23, 2019

Hareem Shah the tiktoker is in PM Office, how did that happen? pic.twitter.com/OCLFrk1aiL — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) October 22, 2019

Why'd she be not seated in the visitors' waiting room, and why was she allowed to record this tamasha in a conference room of one of the most high-security institutions of Pakistan? https://t.co/pRTjp5G67m — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) October 23, 2019

#HareemShah says that she had an appointment with the foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi but when she reached the foreign ministry, he had already left.pic.twitter.com/JGXDJgzT1f — Ali Salman Alvi (@alisalmanalvi) October 23, 2019

This thing about being brave as #HareemShah is actually an embarrassment. She should have thought 100x before acting out on TIK TOK. Please, honor the Regulatory Authorities its not your playing ground. pic.twitter.com/EZxsyDEbXv — El' Professor (@MotorPakistan) October 23, 2019

