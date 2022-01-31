Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah Displays Botched Lip Job, Says FIA Froze Account Midway

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah has landed in controversy yet again. In a video that she purportedly shot while in UK, Shah revealed a half-done lip job, with fillers injected into half of her top lip. She claimed that she had long wanted to get lip fillers, but when she was in the middle of her appointment with the doctor and had gotten half of her lips done, she got a call from Pakistan informing her that the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) had frozen her bank account. She said that after this, she had to leave the appointment midway owing to the expensiveness of the procedure. The incident comes at the heels of the FIA having launched a money laundering probe against Shah.

A version of Hareem Shah’s TikTok video displaying her botched lip job was shared by her on Instagram. You can watch it here. It could be seen circulating on Twitter, too.

Earlier in January, Shah had a money laundering probe launched against her by the country’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). ANI reported that the probe was launched after Shah claimed in a video that she had travelled from Pakistan to the United Kingdom with a hefty sum of cash. The video, originally posted on social media platform Snack Video, showed her sitting with two stacks of British pounds before revealing that this was her first time carrying a “heavy amount” from Pakistan to London, as reported by Dawn. As per the Federal Bond of Revenue, passengers can bring any amount of any foreign currency into Pakistan, but taking out foreign currencies has a cap of USD 10,000 unconditionally. FIA said in a statement that Shah is under the radar pertaining to foreign exchange laws and that her visa, immigration and travel documents would also be examined.

This was not the first time that Shah had landed in trouble with the authorities. In 2019, a video that has gone viral on social media showed her roaming around the high security office of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. She could be seen wandering about the conference room in the office as Hindi and Urdu songs played in the background.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.