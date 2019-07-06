Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pakistani TV Anchor Confuses Apple Inc with Fruit, Netizens Left in Splits

'Apple's income is larger than Pakistan's budget', the panelist had been saying. At this point, the anchor interjected, 'Yes, I have heard that even one apple is very expensive'.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 11:37 AM IST
Pakistani TV Anchor Confuses Apple Inc with Fruit, Netizens Left in Splits
Image credit: Reuters/Twitter
Loading...

Twitter can be a vicious place, especially for people who just made a public faux pas. And recently, a Pakistani TV anchor found that out that hard way when she confused Apple Inc with the apple fruit on television.

A clip of the incident has been going viral on Twitter. In it, the woman anchor can be seen chatting with a panelist who is presumably talking about Apple Inc, the company behind the iPhone and MacBook. "The Apple's income is larger than Pakistan's budget", the panelist had been saying. At this point, the anchor interjected, "Yes, I have heard that even one apple is very expensive".

At this point, the bemused panelist corrected the anchor, "We are talking about Apple phones here, not the fruit".

As if it wasn't enough that the woman messed up on TV, the video of the incident traveled to social media and has since gone viral across the world.

Netizens found the mix-up super funny and many commented the embarrassing faux pas.

This is not the first time that TV anchors and journalists have landed themselves in embarrassing situations. A few days ago, the government of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province live-streamed a meeting but accidentally forgot to turn off the cat filter on the phone.

