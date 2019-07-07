Pakistani TV Anchor Confuses Apple Inc with Fruit, Netizens Left in Splits

Twitter can be a vicious place, especially for people who just made a public faux pas. And recently, a Pakistani TV anchor found that out that hard way when she confused Apple Inc with the apple fruit on television.

A clip of the incident has been going viral on Twitter. In it, the woman anchor can be seen chatting with a panelist who is presumably talking about Apple Inc, the company behind the iPhone and MacBook. "The Apple's income is larger than Pakistan's budget", the panelist had been saying. At this point, the anchor interjected, "Yes, I have heard that even one apple is very expensive".

At this point, the bemused panelist corrected the anchor, "We are talking about Apple phones here, not the fruit".

As if it wasn't enough that the woman messed up on TV, the video of the incident traveled to social media and has since gone viral across the world.

Apple business and types of apple, just some regular tv shows in Pakistan.. pic.twitter.com/3Sr7IBl7ns — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) July 4, 2019

Netizens found the mix-up super funny and many commented the embarrassing faux pas.

Hats off to the man!! What control!! Had I been there would have probably fallen off my seat laughing 😂 — Siddhartha Das (@sidharthone) July 4, 2019

Poor anchor still thinking about grocery after show pic.twitter.com/wGAwMiVZ4c — Taya Amritsaria (@TayaAmritsaria3) July 4, 2019

It’s the guy who failed to qualify his argument properly! Just apple means a fruit! — Waqar Shah (@waqarsh) July 4, 2019

The anchor thought maybe these apples: https://t.co/1tw13QMIdO — Aussienik (@NikhilJoglekar4) July 4, 2019

This anchor is at least honest. — simmi jain (@simmijain11) July 6, 2019

This is not the first time that TV anchors and journalists have landed themselves in embarrassing situations. A few days ago, the government of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province live-streamed a meeting but accidentally forgot to turn off the cat filter on the phone.