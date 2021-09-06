'How Many Can Sit?' Pakistani TV Host Dragged Over Question on F1 Cars

Pakistani social media and journalists can be considered a constant source of meme material. Every now and then, a hilarious video or image pops up from the country’s media that keeps netizens busy laughing. This time too a similar video has resurfaced on social media, that has gone viral. In this viral clip from a 2016 episode of Good Morning Pakistan television host named Nida Yasir has a tough time understanding the meaning of ‘Formula 1’ racing.

In the video, Yasir is having a conversation with two men who struggle to explain to her that a Formula 1 car has one seat. Yasir asks, “So, you have started with one [person], small car?" At one point, Yasir thinks Formula 1 is kind of a scientific formula or experiment, which prompts her to ask, “So you have just invented the formula yet? Have you experimented?”

Why this lady didn't Google what Formula 1 is before the show? pic.twitter.com/5rhsFpyuWD— Ali Qasim (@aliqasim) September 4, 2021

As the hilarious video resurfaced, netizens could not hold themselves back from reacting to it.

After watching Nida Yasir program, Formula car companies trying to make formula of three seater Formula car. . #Nida pic.twitter.com/AgJQjiUVVx— M.Saad (@MSaad29201482) September 4, 2021

Papa Papa I want to host a tv program…No baby you are not ready …Please papa…You are a difficult child…Ok but be careful..Thank you papa— Ravinder Bisht (@Bisht27Ravi) September 5, 2021

Pakistan.. knowledge …and people three different things will never get to gather pic.twitter.com/ROAzH7Ps34— yash khara (@KharaYash) September 5, 2021

Lewis Hamilton be like: ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RfLZ7BEq3S— Unapologetic Hindu (@RakhtaCharitrra) September 5, 2021

Didi waiting for the experiment on the formula to be successful so that they can publish the reports as soon as possible — Siddhant Kaushik (@Warrencaso10) September 5, 2021

Thank god, she didn't say, bachon ko desakte hai kya yeh formula? #F1— BKK (@bhatkrishnak) September 5, 2021

Even after five years since it was first aired, the video continues to make people laugh.

