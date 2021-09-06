CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#SidharthShukla#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Buzz » 'How Many Can Sit?' Pakistani TV Host Dragged Over Question on F1 Cars
1-MIN READ

'How Many Can Sit?' Pakistani TV Host Dragged Over Question on F1 Cars

Even after five years since it was first aired, the video continues to make people laugh. (Image Credits: Twitter/@alaiqasim)

Even after five years since it was first aired, the video continues to make people laugh. (Image Credits: Twitter/@alaiqasim)

In this viral clip from a 2016 episode of Good Morning Pakistan television host named Nida Yasir has a tough time understanding the meaning of 'Formula 1' racing.

Pakistani social media and journalists can be considered a constant source of meme material. Every now and then, a hilarious video or image pops up from the country’s media that keeps netizens busy laughing. This time too a similar video has resurfaced on social media, that has gone viral. In this viral clip from a 2016 episode of Good Morning Pakistan television host named Nida Yasir has a tough time understanding the meaning of ‘Formula 1’ racing.

In the video, Yasir is having a conversation with two men who struggle to explain to her that a Formula 1 car has one seat. Yasir asks, “So, you have started with one [person], small car?" At one point, Yasir thinks Formula 1 is kind of a scientific formula or experiment, which prompts her to ask, “So you have just invented the formula yet? Have you experimented?”

As the hilarious video resurfaced, netizens could not hold themselves back from reacting to it.

RELATED STORIES

Even after five years since it was first aired, the video continues to make people laugh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 06, 2021, 08:45 IST