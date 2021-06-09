Pakistani TV Serial Featuring Rabindra Sangeet Shows How Music Sees No Borders

Perhaps one of the most significant reminder one can need about cultural acceptance is the universal appeal of music and art. Breaking barriers of borders amid countries and cultures, art forms have always brought huge joy and acceptance for both the art and artist always. In a similar instance, a viral video of some scenes from a Pakistani show has captured the attention span of desis, especially Bengalis. Reason- the show played quite a few Rabindrasangeet, songs written by the Bengali polymath Rabindranath Tagore.

Videos of a couple scenes from the Pakistani show ‘Dil Kya Karay’ started doing rounds on social media after the show’s director, Mehreen Jabbar shared them on her Instagram recently. The first scene shows one of the lead actors Yumna Zaidi’s character singing the popular song ‘Amaro Porano Jaha Chay’ while talking about her interest in the craft. In another scene, Zaidi’s character is seen singing ‘Ami tomaro birohe rohibo’ in front of friends. The songs have been recorded by singer Sharvari Deshpande.

When a Pakistani Series uses Rabindrasangeet❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/PylBXNQt4R— Diwakar | दिवाकर | দিবাকর | دیواکر | ਦਿਵਾਕਰ 🇮🇳 (@ErDiwakarDas) June 1, 2021

The scenes from the show went viral and desi twitter had nothing but beautiful words of praise for it. Some called it a bold and beautiful way of acceptance of culture, and some hailed the Bengali icon for his music and its influence.

You have to say that this piece is a bold and glaring example of acceptance from the most unexpected quarters. Remember Tagore wrote the National Anthem for Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan). And modern day Pakistan is accepting this! Really sweet, like Bengali itself!— Sayan Dey (@sayan_dey) June 2, 2021

Really amazing..thanks a lot for sharing— Turjo (@Turjo36622323) June 4, 2021

That's why… It's said as… Music is universal has no barriers— DEBASHISH MALLICK (@Debashish_Indus) June 2, 2021

that just figuratively blew my mind ❣️🌹— Arpan Samanta (@arpanpix007) June 2, 2021

Wow..my half Bengali heart had swelled with pride…love it.— aditi (@aditi_hbl) June 3, 2021

Rabindra sangeet is eternal: universal. I am extremely happy for its appreciation.— Damodar Mukhopadhyay (@DamodarMukhopa4) June 7, 2021

Rabindrasangeet or more aptly, Robindro shonggit (pronounced in Bengali) are songs composed by the bard and are popular across Bengali culture worldwide and have also found appreciation through decades among anyone and everyone with a love for music. With more than 2,000 songs to his credit, the bard ahs inspired millions of artists around the world and continues to do so.

