Pakistani Twitter Expresses Solidarity With Indians as Covid-19 Crisis Unites Netizens Online

As India continues to battle an unprecedented medical emergency that is hurtling down to the worst throes of health crisis, the only positive speck in all of this seems to be the to see the internet banded together to try and help as many patients as one can and help in their struggle to find medicines, oxygen and hospital beds and just be there for one another, even if virtually. Except, it doesn’t just seem like contained to India. In a sense of solidarity, netizens in Pakistan have also reached out to their Indian counterparts offering prayers and good wishes for coming out of the crazy blow of the Covid-19 second wave.

Also, Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer assistance during the crisis. The Edhi Foundation, started by the late Pakistani humanitarian and revered philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, wrote to PM Modi on Friday and offered a fleet of 50 ambulances to India to help tide over the crisis.

As #India battles a brutal second wave of #Covid_19, Faisal Edhi on behalf of Edhi Foundation writes to PM @narendramodi with an offer humanitarian assistance. #CovidIndia#India#Pakistan pic.twitter.com/nBkMOjfqYq— Yusra Askari (@YusraSAskari) April 23, 2021

Alongside, netizens from the neighbouring country trended the hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia’ and rallied together to pray for Indians suffering from the coronavirus. They also appealed to their authorities to provide help in any way they can.

All our prayers with Indian people in these difficult times. May Allah make it easier for India and the entire world . Know that we are praying for you !Heart warming to see #PakistanstandswithIndia as the top trend in Pakistan. Humanity should and did win.— Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) April 23, 2021

I know #Pakistan is not in a position to offer anything to #India in this pandemic but a silent message from Pakistanis to Indian fellows - #PakistanstandswithIndia is the top trend in Pakistan and you don’t often see such trends here. Om Shanti. Rab Rakha — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) April 23, 2021

In this difficult time #PakistanstandswithIndia, stay strong neighbour this shall pass. Prayers — Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) April 23, 2021

Heartening to note that #PakistanstandswithIndia is top Twitter trend here.. When it’s matter of life and death we must stand together and show humanity. Everyone I meet here in Pakistan is genuinely concerned about Neighbours.— Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) April 23, 2021

Indians also took note of the tweets and thanked them for their beautiful gesture. On Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the people in India amid huge Covid surge and said that the two country must fight the global challenge confronting humanity together.

“I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood and the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together,” Imran Khan said in a tweet.

I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also extended heartfelt sympathies to the affected families.

