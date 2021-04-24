buzz

Pakistani Twitter Expresses Solidarity With Indians as Covid-19 Crisis Unites Netizens Online

Netizens in Pakistan also appealed to their authorities to provide help to India in any way they can.

Netizens from Pakistan country trended the hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia' and rallied together to pray for Indians suffering from the coronavirus.

As India continues to battle an unprecedented medical emergency that is hurtling down to the worst throes of health crisis, the only positive speck in all of this seems to be the to see the internet banded together to try and help as many patients as one can and help in their struggle to find medicines, oxygen and hospital beds and just be there for one another, even if virtually. Except, it doesn’t just seem like contained to India. In a sense of solidarity, netizens in Pakistan have also reached out to their Indian counterparts offering prayers and good wishes for coming out of the crazy blow of the Covid-19 second wave.

Also, Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer assistance during the crisis. The Edhi Foundation, started by the late Pakistani humanitarian and revered philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, wrote to PM Modi on Friday and offered a fleet of 50 ambulances to India to help tide over the crisis.

Alongside, netizens from the neighbouring country trended the hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia’ and rallied together to pray for Indians suffering from the coronavirus. They also appealed to their authorities to provide help in any way they can.

Indians also took note of the tweets and thanked them for their beautiful gesture. On Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the people in India amid huge Covid surge and said that the two country must fight the global challenge confronting humanity together.

“I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood and the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together,” Imran Khan said in a tweet.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also extended heartfelt sympathies to the affected families.

first published:April 24, 2021, 14:31 IST