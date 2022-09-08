Pakistani Twitter Had a Meltdown During Nail-biting Match Over Afghanistan and We are Here for it

Pakistan had a narrow escape in the Asia Cup contest against Afghanistan on Wednesday where Babar Azam’s men snatched a thrilling victory from the jaws of defeat. With 11 needed off the final over, and 119/9 on the scoreboard, Naseem Shah was offered two juicy full tosses and he smoked them for consecutive sixes to send the Pakistan dressing room into wild celebrations. Earlier, Afghanistan were restricted for a below par 129/8 but it was their bowlers who kept them in the hunt till the very last over but Shah had different plans.

Pakistan fans went through a range of emotions during the course of the match and their live-commentary, a genre of its own, on the microblogging site Twitter, made the contest even a better watch.

itni si umar mai blood pressure ka mareez hogaya hun kya museebat hai — nma (@namaloomafraaad) September 7, 2022

ajeeb psycho team hai jeeta hua match phansati hai phir phansa hua match jita deti hai 30-35 saal hogaye hain kisi ke samajh mai hi nahi arahi — nma (@namaloomafraaad) September 7, 2022

pakistani batsmen after every 5 mins: pic.twitter.com/QUH5hYIfCK — haseeni (@ahmedrana619) September 7, 2022

pakistan cricket team are a social experiment on how much pain, stress and depression can a human being tolerate. — hamza (@halalberi) September 7, 2022

BREAKING: bharat kal afghanistan se bilawaja match khele ga — nma (@namaloomafraaad) September 7, 2022

india vs afg tomorrow pic.twitter.com/4kQeB8bZhq — s ♡ (@xosoh) September 7, 2022

I see no difference 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/Du82YWOyOI — Introvertinnit (@mashhoodahmed25) September 7, 2022

ITS BETTER THAN DRUGS JEREMY https://t.co/Ffrs2ts0Pm — s ♡ (@xosoh) September 7, 2022

naseem ke dono chakkay glucose mai ghol ke mujhe drip laga do bp tou normal ho — nma (@namaloomafraaad) September 7, 2022

Pakistan also managed to kill two birds with one stone as India and Afghanistan are eliminated from the Asia Cup. With that, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have qualified for the Asia Cup 2022 final and will clash for the title on Sunday (September 11). India, the defending champions, and Afghanistan have their clash tomorrow, Thursday, which is going to be a low-key affair for both the teams as well as their fans.

