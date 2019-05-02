Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Pakistani Tyrion Lannister Has Made His Acting Debut, Should Lookalike Peter Dinklage be Worried?

Until a few months ago, 26-year-old Rosi Khan had never heard of Dinklage. But his life changed when the son of the restaurant owner he works for spotted the resemblance and posted his picture on Facebook.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pakistani Tyrion Lannister Has Made His Acting Debut, Should Lookalike Peter Dinklage be Worried?
Rosi Khan is the Tyrion Lannister of Pakistan | Image credit: Twitter
Loading...
Remember Tyrion Lannister's doppelganger from Pakistan?

As the north prepared for the battle of Winterfell, people in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi were surprised to see Tyrion Lannister serving flatbread at a local restaurant. Waiter Rozi Khan has taken social media in his homeland - where “Game of Thrones” has a strong following - by storm for his uncanny resemblance to U.S. actor Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister in the HBO fantasy series. So much so that Khan even got annoyed by all the extra attention.

And now, Khan has made it to television.

As the final season of GoT is racing toward an end, a Pakistani online store has taken the opportunity to feature Khan in an ad and it is hilarious.

In the ad, Khan can be seen eating at a restaurants or going about his shopping while all the time GoT fans keep bothering him about giving autographs. He is hounded wherever he goes by fans asking for details of the show and lining up to take selfies. In the end, Khan chooses Cheetay.pk, an online departmental store that sells groceries, books and other items of daily need, to fulfill his chores in peace from the comfort of his home.

Capitalising on the popularity of both Peter Dinklage and Khan, the ad has been going viral on social media with many people complementing the witty ad. Adding to the fun is the effective acting by Khan who really does look like a spitting image of Dinklage.




Until a few months ago, the 26-year-old had never heard of Dinklage. But his life changed when the son of the restaurant owner he works for spotted the resemblance and posted his picture on Facebook.

We wonder what Peter Dinklage would have to say about this.

(With inputs from Reuters)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram