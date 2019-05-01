English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistani Tyrion Lannister Has Made His Acting Debut, Should Lookalike Peter Dinklage be Worried?
Until a few months ago, 26-year-old Rosi Khan had never heard of Dinklage. But his life changed when the son of the restaurant owner he works for spotted the resemblance and posted his picture on Facebook.
Rosi Khan is the Tyrion Lannister of Pakistan | Image credit: Twitter
Remember Tyrion Lannister's doppelganger from Pakistan?
As the north prepared for the battle of Winterfell, people in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi were surprised to see Tyrion Lannister serving flatbread at a local restaurant. Waiter Rozi Khan has taken social media in his homeland - where “Game of Thrones” has a strong following - by storm for his uncanny resemblance to U.S. actor Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister in the HBO fantasy series. So much so that Khan even got annoyed by all the extra attention.
And now, Khan has made it to television.
As the final season of FoT is racing toward an end, a Pakistani online store has taken the opportunity to feature Khan in an ad and it is hilarious.
In the ad, Khan can be seen eating at a restaurants or going about his shopping while all the time GoT fans keep bothering him about giving autographs. He is hounded wherever he goes by fans asking for details of the show and lining up to take selfies. In the end, Khan chooses Cheetay.pk, an online departmental store that sells groceries, books and other items of daily need, to fulfill his chores in peace from the comfort of his home.
Capitalising on the popularity of both Peter Dinklage and Khan, the ad has been going viral on social media with many people complementing the witty ad. Adding to the fun is the effective acting by Khan who really does look like a spitting image of Dinklage.
Until a few months ago, the 26-year-old had never heard of Dinklage. But his life changed when the son of the restaurant owner he works for spotted the resemblance and posted his picture on Facebook.
We wonder what Peter Dinklage would have to say about this.
(With inputs from Reuters)
