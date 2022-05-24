Pakistani Woman is Searching for Brother Separated During Partition, Delhiites Can Help

A journalist took to Twitter to share the story of Sharifa Bibi from Pakistan who is looking for her brother who got lost in the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. Her brother reportedly now lives in India and the journalist is trying to unite the family. The boy was adopted by a wealthy Hindu family in Delhi and once travelled to Pakistan in 1990s to look for his birth family. However, they missed each other and Sharifa Bibi has been searching for him since. Through a thread, the journalist has asked for help from the internet:

This is Sharifa Bibi in Burewala, Pakistan. In 1947, she lost her brother Mohammed Tufail in the turmoil of Partition. He was 7. He was spotted sleeping at a rail station & eventually adopted by a family in India. 75 years later, @NPR is trying to find him. Can u help? 1/ pic.twitter.com/COlEUU2Utk — Lauren Frayer (@lfrayer) May 23, 2022

In 1947, in the chaos of Partition, families were ripped apart. Mohammed Tufail’s parents & sisters ended up in the new nation of Pakistan. But their 7-yr-old son ended up in India — alone. He was adopted by a wealthy childless Hindu couple, and moved to Delhi. 2/ — Lauren Frayer (@lfrayer) May 23, 2022

Mohammed's adoptive family changed to his name to Arjun, or maybe Ranjit. Their surname may have been Singh. They lived in a bungalow near Indira Gandhi's house. The boy loved horses. He grew up & became a veterinarian at the Delhi Race Club. He used to get off work at 2pm. 3/ pic.twitter.com/ur6C4y4sk1 — Lauren Frayer (@lfrayer) May 23, 2022

Later, he lived in Chandni Chowk. A dhaba called Pehlewan was his favorite. He was a regular. We know this, because sometime in the early 1990s, Mohammed/Arjun went back to Pakistan to try to find his sisters. But in a tragic case of crossed paths, they missed each other. 4/ — Lauren Frayer (@lfrayer) May 23, 2022

When Mohammed/Arjun arrived in Pakistan, he was clean-shaven. He wore a shalwar kameez & had a distinctive mark on the side of his head. He told locals he'd snuck across the border from India, with help from a smuggler in the Punjabi town of Kasur. 5/ — Lauren Frayer (@lfrayer) May 23, 2022

The brother is 82 now.

