How Viral Trend 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Got Pakistanis to Boast of Topper Zara Naeem

If you've missed out on India's first meme trend of the year, just check social media - there's a party on it. The virtual party is hosted by Twitter, where Yashraj Mukhate's new 'pawri ho rahi hai' went viral.

Yashraj Mukhate, the music composer behind iconic viral tracks like 'Rasode mein kaun tha,' 'Biggini shoot' and 'Tuadda kutta Tommy' has come up with one more hit, and this one's about a party.

And not just any party, it's a 'pawwwri.'

Mukhate uses a clip from a video of an influencer from Pakistan, which went viral. In the video, she is seen vacationing in a hilly, beautiful location of Pakistan and is heard saying, "Ye humari car hai," and panning to the car, "aur yeh hum hai" and panning to her friends and ending with "aur ye humari pawry ho rahi hai."

However, as the track went viral, Pakistanis found a way to use the trend to highlight the education of women in Pakistan, specifically of Zara Naeem.

According to Pakistan Observer, Naeem is a student of SKANS School of Accountancy, who was declared the global prizewinner for scoring the highest marks in the ACCA Financial Reporting exam conducted in December 2020. She credits this success to her father who always encouraged all the girls in the family to pursue their dreams.

Zara’s father is an ex-serviceman and holds a master’s degree.

"My father is a true role model for me. I grew up seeing him reaching great heights in his military service that always inspired me to follow in his footsteps," Zara said in an interview.

The young woman plans to start her own consultancy firm after attaining ACCA membership.

The ACCA qualification is considered the gold standard in accountancy with recognition and presence in over 179 countries worldwide, opening doors to highly respected and fulfilling career opportunities around the world. Pakistanis on Twitter started sharing her achievement along with other women leading in their field.

Dananeer's original video has also got over 50k views, and Mukhate's video itself also went super viral.

