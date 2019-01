Pakistanis are Writing their Twitter Names in Hindi after Indians Trend #MyNameInUrdu to Fight Hate

I just checked my twitter analytics and I have 23.6 k mentions. That is how huge #MyNameinUrdu is. So much organic solidarity, it is still sinking in for me 😮 I know it shows for 28 days but still

— ‏ پر بھا (@deepsealioness) January 9, 2019

It’s such a heartwarming feeling to see so many non Urdu speakers writing their names in Urdu .There is difference between promoting a language and imposing a language on others ! #MyNameInUrdu — K (کے /ಕೆ ) (@drpiscean) January 6, 2019



Something beautiful is happening on twitter today and I've been told @deepsealioness is to be thanked for that. TY. #MyNameInUrdu

— Shahnawaz شاهنواز (@shahnawazk) January 6, 2019

#MyNameInUrdu Munna Bhai - مننا بھائی 😊 No language can be termed an offshoot of any particular religion, caste, creed or faith. All languages are a product of a society. Languages makes Nation.. Not religion.. — Munna Bhai i.e ‏منّا بھائی (@circuit_hai_kya) January 6, 2019



#MyNameinUrdu stories are breaking my heart. Please stand against hate & bigotry in daily life, not just online . Check your own prejudices & also others . Everyone is telling me they have accepted it 💔 this can’t be normalised. Hindu,Muslim , Christian,Sikh eveyone we are India pic.twitter.com/WIg1cvzJma

— ‏ پر بھا (@deepsealioness) January 6, 2019

#MyNameinUrdu In solidarity with @deepsealioness. Added Urdu in my name in a symbolic protest against religious fanaticism. Rise against hate. ❤ — انمول | Anmol (@iamanmol_) January 7, 2019



This is how we start the wave of love, i personally don't know @deepsealioness but this trend of #MyNameInUrdu is very fresh initiative to counter this hate.There's my small contribution to this amazingly wonderful campaign started by her.

Thanks @VishruPandey for involving me. https://t.co/9b5cXw6Onw

— Advocate. Amardeep Tiwari (امردیپ) (@Advo_Amardeep) January 6, 2019

Can someone share my name written in Urdu? #MyNameInUrdu @deepsealioness — Abhishek Baxiابھیشیک ‏‎‎ अभिषेक (@baxiabhishek) January 6, 2019



Added #MyNameInUrdu to show my support for this lovely initiative by @deepsealioness

— دھبیاں/Debayan/দেবায়ন/ਦੇਬਾਯਨ/ದೆಬಾಯನ್/देबायन (@debayansen) January 6, 2019

Urdu is a beautiful language. A language of love, grace and finesse. In the words of Gulzar Saab, "Woh yaar hai jo khushbu ki tarah, woh jiski zubaan Urdu ki tarah..." Thanks @deepsealioness for #MyNameInUrdu — Parminder Singh پرمیندر سنگھ (@parrysingh) January 7, 2019



People in India are adding their names in Urdu to their Twitter name, in order to counter hate and bigotry - a trend started by @deepsealioness which became India's top trend #MyNameInUrdu

And people in Pakistan are doing a #MyNameInHindi in solidarity.



It's just lovely ❤



— Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) January 9, 2019

Pakistanis tweeting #MyNameInHindi. How very lovely — Priyashmita Guha ‏‎‎‏پریشمتا گوہا (@priyashmita) January 8, 2019

While there's no denying that social media is often used to spread hatred and anger, there are also enough reassuring things that show how the Internet could be used for good as well.In an unusual, but heart-warming move on Twitter, Indians are adding their name in Urdu to their Twitter profile names, to counter the bigotry and hate on the platform.#MyNameInUrdu was started by Twitter user Prabha Raj, handle @deepsealioness where Twitter users started writing their names in Urdu script to counter the general hate on social media.What started as a trend three days ago, has become a small movement now, with lots of people sharing how they changed their name on Twitter to include it in Urdu.To further add to this cycle of love, people in Pakistan started responding with #MyNameInHindi.Twitter is often seen as a place with a lot of hatred on it, and this campaign shows us that there is love present and is perhaps the most reassuring and heartwarming way it could be shown.