Pakistanis are Writing their Twitter Names in Hindi after Indians Trend #MyNameInUrdu to Fight Hate
How a Twitter user's initiative of #MyNameInUrdu has turned to a social media show of love.
In an unusual, but heart-warming move on Twitter, Indians are adding their name in Urdu to their Twitter profile names, to counter the bigotry and hate on the platform.
#MyNameInUrdu was started by Twitter user Prabha Raj, handle @deepsealioness where Twitter users started writing their names in Urdu script to counter the general hate on social media.
What started as a trend three days ago, has become a small movement now, with lots of people sharing how they changed their name on Twitter to include it in Urdu.
I just checked my twitter analytics and I have 23.6 k mentions. That is how huge #MyNameinUrdu is. So much organic solidarity, it is still sinking in for me 😮 I know it shows for 28 days but still
— پر بھا (@deepsealioness) January 9, 2019
It’s such a heartwarming feeling to see so many non Urdu speakers writing their names in Urdu .There is difference between promoting a language and imposing a language on others ! #MyNameInUrdu — K (کے /ಕೆ ) (@drpiscean) January 6, 2019
Something beautiful is happening on twitter today and I've been told @deepsealioness is to be thanked for that. TY. #MyNameInUrdu
— Shahnawaz شاهنواز (@shahnawazk) January 6, 2019
#MyNameInUrdu Munna Bhai - مننا بھائی 😊 No language can be termed an offshoot of any particular religion, caste, creed or faith. All languages are a product of a society. Languages makes Nation.. Not religion.. — Munna Bhai i.e منّا بھائی (@circuit_hai_kya) January 6, 2019
#MyNameinUrdu stories are breaking my heart. Please stand against hate & bigotry in daily life, not just online . Check your own prejudices & also others . Everyone is telling me they have accepted it 💔 this can’t be normalised. Hindu,Muslim , Christian,Sikh eveyone we are India pic.twitter.com/WIg1cvzJma
— پر بھا (@deepsealioness) January 6, 2019
#MyNameinUrdu In solidarity with @deepsealioness. Added Urdu in my name in a symbolic protest against religious fanaticism. Rise against hate. ❤ — انمول | Anmol (@iamanmol_) January 7, 2019
This is how we start the wave of love, i personally don't know @deepsealioness but this trend of #MyNameInUrdu is very fresh initiative to counter this hate.There's my small contribution to this amazingly wonderful campaign started by her.
Thanks @VishruPandey for involving me. https://t.co/9b5cXw6Onw
— Advocate. Amardeep Tiwari (امردیپ) (@Advo_Amardeep) January 6, 2019
Can someone share my name written in Urdu? #MyNameInUrdu @deepsealioness — Abhishek Baxiابھیشیک अभिषेक (@baxiabhishek) January 6, 2019
Added #MyNameInUrdu to show my support for this lovely initiative by @deepsealioness
— دھبیاں/Debayan/দেবায়ন/ਦੇਬਾਯਨ/ದೆಬಾಯನ್/देबायन (@debayansen) January 6, 2019
Urdu is a beautiful language. A language of love, grace and finesse. In the words of Gulzar Saab, "Woh yaar hai jo khushbu ki tarah, woh jiski zubaan Urdu ki tarah..." Thanks @deepsealioness for #MyNameInUrdu — Parminder Singh پرمیندر سنگھ (@parrysingh) January 7, 2019
To further add to this cycle of love, people in Pakistan started responding with #MyNameInHindi.
People in India are adding their names in Urdu to their Twitter name, in order to counter hate and bigotry - a trend started by @deepsealioness which became India's top trend #MyNameInUrdu
And people in Pakistan are doing a #MyNameInHindi in solidarity.
It's just lovely ❤
— Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) January 9, 2019
Pakistanis tweeting #MyNameInHindi. How very lovely — Priyashmita Guha پریشمتا گوہا (@priyashmita) January 8, 2019
नायला इनायत#MyNameInHindi
— Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) January 9, 2019
#MyNameInEnglish Ruchi Kumar#MyNameInHindi रूची कुमार#MyNameInDari روچی کمار — Ruchi Kumar (@RuchiKumar) January 7, 2019
My name is Azfar. I am a #Pakistani. I support @deepsealioness & reject #hate.
Using a bit of online translation :/
मेरा नाम अज़फर है। मैं एक पाकिस्तानी हूं।. मैं खड़ा हूं @deepsealionessके साथ
. और मैं घृणा को अस्वीकार करता हूं।#Hindu #Muslim #MyNameInUrdu #MyNameInHindi
— Azfar अज़्फर اظفر (@AzfarRizvi) January 8, 2019
Twitter is often seen as a place with a lot of hatred on it, and this campaign shows us that there is love present and is perhaps the most reassuring and heartwarming way it could be shown.
