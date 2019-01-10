Pakistanis are Writing their Twitter Names in Hindi after Indians Trend #MyNameInUrdu to Fight Hate



I just checked my twitter analytics and I have 23.6 k mentions. That is how huge #MyNameinUrdu is. So much organic solidarity, it is still sinking in for me 😮 I know it shows for 28 days but still

— ‏ پر بھا (@deepsealioness) January 9, 2019

It’s such a heartwarming feeling to see so many non Urdu speakers writing their names in Urdu .There is difference between promoting a language and imposing a language on others ! #MyNameInUrdu — K (کے /ಕೆ ) (@drpiscean) January 6, 2019



Something beautiful is happening on twitter today and I've been told @deepsealioness is to be thanked for that. TY. #MyNameInUrdu

— Shahnawaz شاهنواز (@shahnawazk) January 6, 2019

#MyNameInUrdu Munna Bhai - مننا بھائی 😊 No language can be termed an offshoot of any particular religion, caste, creed or faith. All languages are a product of a society. Languages makes Nation.. Not religion.. — Munna Bhai i.e ‏منّا بھائی (@circuit_hai_kya) January 6, 2019



#MyNameinUrdu stories are breaking my heart. Please stand against hate & bigotry in daily life, not just online . Check your own prejudices & also others . Everyone is telling me they have accepted it 💔 this can’t be normalised. Hindu,Muslim , Christian,Sikh eveyone we are India pic.twitter.com/WIg1cvzJma

— ‏ پر بھا (@deepsealioness) January 6, 2019

#MyNameinUrdu In solidarity with @deepsealioness. Added Urdu in my name in a symbolic protest against religious fanaticism. Rise against hate. ❤ — انمول | Anmol (@iamanmol_) January 7, 2019



This is how we start the wave of love, i personally don't know @deepsealioness but this trend of #MyNameInUrdu is very fresh initiative to counter this hate.There's my small contribution to this amazingly wonderful campaign started by her.

Thanks @VishruPandey for involving me. https://t.co/9b5cXw6Onw

— Advocate. Amardeep Tiwari (امردیپ) (@Advo_Amardeep) January 6, 2019

Can someone share my name written in Urdu? #MyNameInUrdu @deepsealioness — Abhishek Baxiابھیشیک ‏‎‎ अभिषेक (@baxiabhishek) January 6, 2019



Added #MyNameInUrdu to show my support for this lovely initiative by @deepsealioness

— دھبیاں/Debayan/দেবায়ন/ਦੇਬਾਯਨ/ದೆಬಾಯನ್/देबायन (@debayansen) January 6, 2019

Urdu is a beautiful language. A language of love, grace and finesse. In the words of Gulzar Saab, "Woh yaar hai jo khushbu ki tarah, woh jiski zubaan Urdu ki tarah..." Thanks @deepsealioness for #MyNameInUrdu — Parminder Singh پرمیندر سنگھ (@parrysingh) January 7, 2019



People in India are adding their names in Urdu to their Twitter name, in order to counter hate and bigotry - a trend started by @deepsealioness which became India's top trend #MyNameInUrdu

And people in Pakistan are doing a #MyNameInHindi in solidarity.



It's just lovely ❤



— Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) January 9, 2019

Pakistanis tweeting #MyNameInHindi. How very lovely — Priyashmita Guha ‏‎‎‏پریشمتا گوہا (@priyashmita) January 8, 2019