3-min read

Pakistanis are Writing their Twitter Names in Hindi after Indians Trend #MyNameInUrdu to Fight Hate

How a Twitter user's initiative of #MyNameInUrdu has turned to a social media show of love.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 10, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
While there's no denying that social media is often used to spread hatred and anger, there are also enough reassuring things that show how the Internet could be used for good as well.

In an unusual, but heart-warming move on Twitter, Indians are adding their name in Urdu to their Twitter profile names, to counter the bigotry and hate on the platform.

#MyNameInUrdu was started by Twitter user Prabha Raj, handle @deepsealioness where Twitter users started writing their names in Urdu script to counter the general hate on social media.

What started as a trend three days ago, has become a small movement now, with lots of people sharing how they changed their name on Twitter to include it in Urdu.
































To further add to this cycle of love, people in Pakistan started responding with #MyNameInHindi.















Twitter is often seen as a place with a lot of hatred on it, and this campaign shows us that there is love present and is perhaps the most reassuring and heartwarming way it could be shown.
