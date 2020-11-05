News18 Logo

Pakistanis Rush to Defend Kids 'Playing' in Metro after Official's Critical Tweet Goes Viral

Screenshots from videos tweeted by @DanyalGilani / @Shiffa_ZY.

Pakistan's civil servant Danyal Gilani wasn't really impressed by the kids using handrails to perform gymnastics in Lahore's newly-inaugurated Orange Metro Line.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Ever since the first transport project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was inaugurated in Lahore, passengers have been flocking in numbers to experience the Orange Line Metro Train in person.

The overhead Lahore Orange Line Metro Train will operate between Lahore's Dera Gujjran to Ali Town on 27Km stretch from Monday. As many as 250,000 people will be able to commute daily using the Orange Line trains.

Kicked off by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Chinese officials, social media in Pakistan has been abuzz, actively sharing photos and videos from their journey. Around this time, videos of kids playing about and performing amateur gymnastics using grab handles in the Metro surfaced on Twitter.

Sharing a video of one such incident, Pakistan's civil servant Danyal Gilani wasn't really impressed by the act and wrote: "Lahore’s Orange Line metro providing new entertainment opportunities to public," before adding a facepalm emoji.

Gilani's tweet, however, received criticism on social media with many users reminding him about the lack of recreational areas the kids had to them. "The kid is just having harmless fun here," wrote one in response.

Many others hilariously reminded him about how it was a common sight on New York's subways or London Underground trains by using clips not shot in Lahore's Metro.

Meanwhile, China said Orange Line Train is also a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship and a gift for the people of Lahore.

(With PTI inputs)


