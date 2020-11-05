Pakistanis Rush to Defend Kids 'Playing' in Metro after Official's Critical Tweet Goes Viral

Ever since the first transport project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was inaugurated in Lahore, passengers have been flocking in numbers to experience the Orange Line Metro Train in person.

The overhead Lahore Orange Line Metro Train will operate between Lahore's Dera Gujjran to Ali Town on 27Km stretch from Monday. As many as 250,000 people will be able to commute daily using the Orange Line trains.

Kicked off by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Chinese officials, social media in Pakistan has been abuzz, actively sharing photos and videos from their journey. Around this time, videos of kids playing about and performing amateur gymnastics using grab handles in the Metro surfaced on Twitter.

Sharing a video of one such incident, Pakistan's civil servant Danyal Gilani wasn't really impressed by the act and wrote: "Lahore’s Orange Line metro providing new entertainment opportunities to public," before adding a facepalm emoji.

Lahore’s Orange Line metro providing new entertainment opportunities to public ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pEf4q3uT0j — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) November 2, 2020

Gilani's tweet, however, received criticism on social media with many users reminding him about the lack of recreational areas the kids had to them. "The kid is just having harmless fun here," wrote one in response.

As strange as it seems we have to reflect upon our privilege before commenting on this. Here in Islamabad we have parks in every sector. There's a green belt right in front of my house. I doubt his locality has that facility. The kid is just having harmless fun here. — Hamza (@MZA_1999) November 2, 2020

Whats your problem with kids enjoying themselves! I did worse when I was small when travelling in trains in UK!!! — Musa73UK (@M73Mohammed) November 2, 2020

If this simple an act can offense someone, he/she needs to get life. Get out of your complexes. People will learn and grow, give them space and time. Meanwhile drive your Ferrari and buzz off — Ekracious (@EkraEkbal) November 2, 2020

Many others hilariously reminded him about how it was a common sight on New York's subways or London Underground trains by using clips not shot in Lahore's Metro.

Lahore’s Orange Line metro providing new entertainment opportunities to public ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AF9Guuyeca — sabeen ✨ (@rylanthegeek) November 3, 2020

bro what is happening on the new orange line train in lahore pic.twitter.com/f0HTXXtq0H — mogul (@notmogul) November 2, 2020

Lahore’s Orange Line metro providing new entertainment opportunities to public ‍♂️pic.twitter.com/jGkSIUnCGL — #JusticeForBramsh (@lucymaafkarde) November 3, 2020

wtf the new orange line in lahore is crazy pic.twitter.com/JLhXcssTTn — E²☭ (@plusyoureugly) November 3, 2020

yo the new orange line train in lahore is sum else pic.twitter.com/Xi4EkU2hG9 — dua (@duashahhid) November 2, 2020

Scenes from Orange Line Metro, Lahore. pic.twitter.com/bhU4QAZyj8 — Mughis (@Einstonerrr) November 3, 2020

Meanwhile, China said Orange Line Train is also a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship and a gift for the people of Lahore.

(With PTI inputs)