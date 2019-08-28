Take the pledge to vote

Pakistanis Want to Boycott Indian Products, Desi Netizens Ask Them to Stop Using Indus Waters

The boycott has been initiated to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Products from Indian companies like Amul, Britannia, Peter England, Lakme, Godrej, Dabur et al are being instructed not to be used.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2019, 2:58 PM IST
Image credit: News18
A new hashtag is doing the rounds on Twitter against the use of Indian products.

The phrase #BoycottIndianProducts is not limited to the Gandhian sense of the term “boycott” but has trickled down to several other facets of daily life, even to sources of media.

The boycott has been initiated to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on the Indian side of the Line of Control. Products from Indian companies like Amul, Britannia, Peter England, Lakme, Godrej, Dabur et al are being instructed not to be used.

The boycott encompasses children’s content on the television as well.

The twitter threads which are serving as an elaborate metaphor for a war waged on ground, Indian twitter users have retaliated with an equal amount of zeal. Some rebutted with the Indus water dispute between India and Pakistan, some have resorted to memes while still others have posted witty and sarcastic comebacks that have garnered equal support.

