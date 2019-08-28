Pakistanis Want to Boycott Indian Products, Desi Netizens Ask Them to Stop Using Indus Waters

A new hashtag is doing the rounds on Twitter against the use of Indian products.

The phrase #BoycottIndianProducts is not limited to the Gandhian sense of the term “boycott” but has trickled down to several other facets of daily life, even to sources of media.

The boycott has been initiated to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on the Indian side of the Line of Control. Products from Indian companies like Amul, Britannia, Peter England, Lakme, Godrej, Dabur et al are being instructed not to be used.

@TeamPakZindabad & all Pakistanis for Successful Campaign against Indian violence in Occupied Kashmir. #BoycottIndianProducts is trending worldwide [India, Pakistan & UAE]Many Thanks to International Community for raising voice against violence in Kashmir.#BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/Mm0YQ8nGks — SON Of iSLaM (@KhaNSaH25481741) August 28, 2019

Come on Pakistan, #BoycottIndianProducts List of Indian Entertainment TV channels Big Magic Colors Rishtey Colors TV Dangal TV DD Bharati DD National Discovery Jeet Sony Entertainment Television Sony Sab Sony Pal Star Bharat Star Plus Star Utsav Zee Anmol Zee TV — #TeamPakistanZindabad (@TeamPakZindabad) August 28, 2019

Stop using Indian products Amul, Tata Group, Britannia, Titan, Peter England, Lakeme, Godrej, Dabur, Garnier Hajmula, Dabur Red Pest, Every product of Dabur #BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/Gv87oHZP4Q — Wizra Raqeeb (@97Wizra) August 28, 2019

The boycott encompasses children’s content on the television as well.

The twitter threads which are serving as an elaborate metaphor for a war waged on ground, Indian twitter users have retaliated with an equal amount of zeal. Some rebutted with the Indus water dispute between India and Pakistan, some have resorted to memes while still others have posted witty and sarcastic comebacks that have garnered equal support.

Pakistan can you boycott: Pakistan itself which is nothing but come out of india in 1947. Boycott Indus river coming from india. Don't use google as long as Indian is the CEO. Don't use Microsoft product as long as Indian is the CEO.#BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/1iOOi0mDc2 — Abhishek (@abhi3627) August 28, 2019

Those Pakistani who trending #BoycottIndianProducts must stop using Indus water as they come from Indian Rivers — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) August 28, 2019

Dear Pakistan - if you really want to #BoycottIndianProducts , here are the things you should bycott 1. Water 2. Number System 3. Algebra 4. Urdu (originated from Agra) 5. Your pics of forefathers (they are born Indian) 6. Our Land -Kashmir & POK #POkHumarahai #PakPoKPanic — Srishti (@Srishti86254045) August 28, 2019

Pakistan was also Made in India. Bycott kar do, Amreeka chale jao. #BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/eGrpqtDxVK — Sunny Gupta (@sunnyusgupta11) August 28, 2019

