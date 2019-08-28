Pakistanis Want to Boycott Indian Products, Desi Netizens Ask Them to Stop Using Indus Waters
The boycott has been initiated to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Products from Indian companies like Amul, Britannia, Peter England, Lakme, Godrej, Dabur et al are being instructed not to be used.
A new hashtag is doing the rounds on Twitter against the use of Indian products.
The phrase #BoycottIndianProducts is not limited to the Gandhian sense of the term “boycott” but has trickled down to several other facets of daily life, even to sources of media.
The boycott has been initiated to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on the Indian side of the Line of Control. Products from Indian companies like Amul, Britannia, Peter England, Lakme, Godrej, Dabur et al are being instructed not to be used.
@TeamPakZindabad & all Pakistanis for Successful Campaign against Indian violence in Occupied Kashmir. #BoycottIndianProducts is trending worldwide [India, Pakistan & UAE]Many Thanks to International Community for raising voice against violence in Kashmir.#BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/Mm0YQ8nGks
— SON Of iSLaM (@KhaNSaH25481741) August 28, 2019
Stop funding Kashmiri Massacre#BoycottIndianProducts https://t.co/hP7UWwnqsY — Code Breakerz (@CodeBreakerz7) August 28, 2019
Come on Pakistan, #BoycottIndianProducts
List of Indian Entertainment TV channels
Big Magic
Colors Rishtey
Colors TV
Dangal TV
DD Bharati
DD National
Discovery Jeet
Sony Entertainment Television
Sony Sab
Sony Pal
Star Bharat
Star Plus
Star Utsav
Zee Anmol
Zee TV
— #TeamPakistanZindabad (@TeamPakZindabad) August 28, 2019
Stop using Indian products Amul, Tata Group, Britannia, Titan, Peter England, Lakeme, Godrej, Dabur, Garnier Hajmula, Dabur Red Pest, Every product of Dabur #BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/Gv87oHZP4Q — Wizra Raqeeb (@97Wizra) August 28, 2019
#BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/R3K1oj5y0r
— Hafiz Saeed's Fan (@maan_journalist) August 28, 2019
#BoycottIndianProducts Indian economy gonna collapse. CPEC is game changer and cause of abdominal pain of India. @TeamPakZindabad @VichlayZaraye @ChaudhryYasif @Irzamrana @AnasZiaPZB @Hanifkhan762 @MHanifkhan762 @TeamPZB @v3nd3ttaX @PTIofficial @peaceforchange @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/9oEOcrJtvL — Mohammad Imran (@Mimranmadina) August 27, 2019
The boycott encompasses children’s content on the television as well.
Boycott Indian cartoon#BoycottIndianProducts https://t.co/PgcrhQ3lxA
— Code Breakerz (@CodeBreakerz7) August 28, 2019
Take care of your generation#BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/JO5na1kWCU — Code Breakerz (@CodeBreakerz8) August 28, 2019
The twitter threads which are serving as an elaborate metaphor for a war waged on ground, Indian twitter users have retaliated with an equal amount of zeal. Some rebutted with the Indus water dispute between India and Pakistan, some have resorted to memes while still others have posted witty and sarcastic comebacks that have garnered equal support.
Pakistan can you boycott:
Pakistan itself which is nothing but come out of india in 1947.
Boycott Indus river coming from india.
Don't use google as long as Indian is the CEO.
Don't use Microsoft product as long as Indian is the CEO.#BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/1iOOi0mDc2
— Abhishek (@abhi3627) August 28, 2019
Those Pakistani who trending #BoycottIndianProducts must stop using Indus water as they come from Indian Rivers — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) August 28, 2019
Dear Pakistan - if you really want to #BoycottIndianProducts , here are the things you should bycott
1. Water
2. Number System
3. Algebra
4. Urdu (originated from Agra)
5. Your pics of forefathers (they are born Indian)
6. Our Land -Kashmir & POK
— Srishti (@Srishti86254045) August 28, 2019
@majorgauravarya Well said #RahulShamesIndia#RahulBacksPakistan #BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/SDmq2DDyOa — Shravan Kumar (@Shravanviru) August 28, 2019
Our neighbor, Pakistan is trending #BoycottIndianProducts
Indians be like-#Pakistan #PakPoKPanic pic.twitter.com/c07vm0LOyS
— ADroit (@advassociatdcac) August 28, 2019
Pakistan was also Made in India. Bycott kar do, Amreeka chale jao. #BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/eGrpqtDxVK — Sunny Gupta (@sunnyusgupta11) August 28, 2019
