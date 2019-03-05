Pakistanis Are Trolling their Politician For Calling Hindus 'Cow Urine Drinking People'



Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, Minister of information & culture in Punjab, Pakistan's most populous province. He is referring to Hindus as "cow urine drinkers" & "idol worshippers". PTI should remove this joker from his post & charge him for discriminating against a religious minority. pic.twitter.com/0hNueDotbb

— Ammara Ahmad (@ammarawrites) March 4, 2019

I am Pakistani Hindu. I felt no difference at any stage , among anyone , Pakistan is damn good state for us. But these people like Fayaz Chohan should not represent my country. I demand his removal as minister.#SackFayazChohan — Karan Kumar (@karanJkh) March 4, 2019



If Blasphemy laws in Pakistan are for all faiths equally, then #FayazChohan needs to be booked for blasphemy. He just can't get away just coz he belongs to Muslim majority. He needs to be punished for his disgusting remarks against the Hindu community.#SackFayazChohan

— SabahatMS (@SabahatMS) March 4, 2019

I recall when @Fayazchohanpti engaged in anti-Ahmadi hate speech, labeling Pervez Rasheed "qadiani" with a specific derogatory connotation. There was no public outcry then. I am glad there is now. Hate against ANY Pakistani community must NOT be tolerated. #SackFayazChohan — Kashif N Chaudhry (@KashifMD) March 5, 2019



Millions of Imran Khan & PTI supporters volunteer for Social Media Activism spending hours everyday promoting all the good work by Imran Khan, PTI & Pakistan. And this idiot goes on National TV with his disgusting, paindu hate speech.

I'm sorry, but it offends us!#SackFayazChohan

— Mariam's Madness (@mariamsmadness) March 4, 2019

Unacceptable! The culture that he is the minister of, is primarily of a shared Hindustani origin. — Dr. Sumaiya Shaikh (@Neurophysik) March 4, 2019



A few months ago, he spoke about the Kashmiris with a tone of contempt.

— YusufJameelیوسف جمیل (@jameelyusuf) March 4, 2019

.@ImranKhanPTI @Asad_Umar @Fayazchohanpti is absolute scum! He should have been fired when he was photographed praying at the grave of Mumtaz Qadri or when he passed sexist remarks or when he abused Kashmiris. Now he's abusing Hindus. FIRE HIM ALREADY!#SackFayazChohan — Zeeshan Khan (@IbnKhayyam) March 4, 2019



I sincerely apologise to our entire Hindu community for the racist and ignorant comments made by Fiaz Chauhan. The guy shouldn't be provided any access to public speech. He is as important as beef in chicken corn soup.#SackFayazChohan

— Khadija Abbas (@TheKhadijaAbbas) March 4, 2019

Exactlyyy. This is NOT the first time he's been THIS disgusting and the kind of sick mentality he has, I'm sure this will NOT be the last time. Issuing an apology is NOT enough now. @PTIofficial, YOU NEED TO #SackFayazChohan! https://t.co/NUdS4nsTe8 — Fehmeen (@fanwar28) March 4, 2019



There are about 4 million Hindus living in Pakistan and they are equal citizens!

PTI workers would not allow any state representatives to hurt their sentiments. Religion must keep aside🙏 #SackFayazChohan



— Arsalan Siddiqy (@ArsalanISF) March 4, 2019

The derogatory and insulting remarks against the Hindu community by Fayyaz Chohan the Punjab Info Minister demand strict action. PTI govt will not tolerate this nonsense from a senior member of the govt or from anyone. Action will be taken after consulting the Chief Minister. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) March 4, 2019



Absolutely condemn this. No one has the right to attack anyone else's religion. Our Hindu citizens have given sacrifices for their country. Our PM's msg is always of tolerance & respect & we cannot condone any form of bigotry or spread of religious hatred. https://t.co/uOTeyEg4Pb

— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) March 4, 2019

Hindus of Pakistan are as much a part of the fabric of the nation as I am. Remember the flag of Pakistan is not just green....its not complete without the white which represents the minorities. Quaide Azam's whole struggle was for a country free of discrimination — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 4, 2019



اقلیتوں کی فلاح و ترقی ہماری حکومت کے منشور کا لازمی جزو ہے. اقلیتوں کی فلاح کے بغیر فلاحی ریاست کے قیام کا خواب ادھورا رہے گا۔ قائداعظم نے پاکستان میں بسنے والی اقلیتوں کو مکمل مذہبی آزادی اور تحفظ کی ضمانت دی تھی۔ اقلیتوں کی محنت اور قربانیوں کا تہہ دل سے معترف ہوں۔

— Ali Awan (@AliAwanPTI) March 4, 2019

#PTI Social Media condemns derogatory remarks. We respect all religions, Quaid said, “You may belong to any religion/caste/creed, that has nothing to do with business of State”, on same principles @ImranKhanPTI has always given minorities status they rightly deserve in Pakistan🇵🇰 — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) March 4, 2019

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Pakistan's Punjab Information and Culture Minister, has come under fire for his derogatory comments made against the Hindus.At a press conference last month, the minister was quoted by Samaa news agency, referring to the Hindus as "cow urine-drinking people". Chohan is also a member of current Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.In a video that went viral on social media, Chohan can be heard saying, "We are Muslims and we have a flag, the flag of Maula Alia's bravery, and flag of Hazrat Umara's valour. You don't have that flag; it isn't in your hands.""Don't operate under the delusion that you are seven times better than us. What we have, you can't have, you idol-worshippers," he continued in the video.His discriminatory comments against the minority in Pakistan started a campaign on social media, which soon became the top trend on Pakistani Twitter: #SackFayazChohanHowever, it isn't only Pakistani citizens that want him out of the influential party. Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari, and Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque have also condemned his statements.Finance Minister Asad Umar also said that the flag of Pakistan is not just green and it is not complete without the white which represents the minorities.Ali Awan, Special Assistant to PM on CDA Affairs, also came out in criticism of the statement.The party, Tehreek-e-Insaf has also issued a statement.