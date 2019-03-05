LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
4-min read

Pakistanis Are Trolling their Politician For Calling Hindus 'Cow Urine Drinking People'

His discriminatory comments against the minority in Pakistan started a campaign on social media, which soon became the top trend on Pakistani Twitter: #SackFayazChohan

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 5, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
Image Credits: Twitter.
Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Pakistan's Punjab Information and Culture Minister,  has come under fire for his derogatory comments made against the Hindus.

At a press conference last month, the minister was quoted by Samaa news agency, referring to the Hindus as "cow urine-drinking people". Chohan is also a member of current Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In a video that went viral on social media, Chohan can be heard saying, "We are Muslims and we have a flag, the flag of Maula Alia's bravery, and flag of Hazrat Umara's valour. You don't have that flag; it isn't in your hands."

"Don't operate under the delusion that you are seven times better than us. What we have, you can't have, you idol-worshippers," he continued in the video.

His discriminatory comments against the minority in Pakistan started a campaign on social media, which soon became the top trend on Pakistani Twitter: #SackFayazChohan





























However, it isn't only Pakistani citizens that want him out of the influential party. Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari, and Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque have also condemned his statements.





Finance Minister Asad Umar also said that the flag of Pakistan is not just green and it is not complete without the white which represents the minorities.





Ali Awan, Special Assistant to PM on CDA Affairs, also came out in criticism of the statement.

The party, Tehreek-e-Insaf has also issued a statement.



