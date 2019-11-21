Pakistan’s 16-Year-Old Naseem Shah Receiving Test Cap After Losing His Mother is Inspiring

It has been a week of emotional roller coaster for the teenage bowling sensation Naseem Shah, who made his debut and received the Test cap for Pakistan on Thursday against the Aussies at the Gabba.

The pacer deservedly earned his two-Test ticket after he delivered a fiery spell against Australia A in Perth last week, occasionally unsettling the experienced customers, grabbing plenty of spotlight during his short stay.

While the young gun let his bowling do the talking, cricket spectators were left spellbound as his performance came briefly after Naseem lost his mother back in Pakistan.

With flight logistics and customs restricting Naseem to reach home for mother's funeral in time, the 16-year-old decided to stay back and complete his cricket duties instead. He picked up 1 wicket in the eight overs and gave away 21 runs.

Fast forward to the Gabba Test and making his debut at the age of 16 years and 279 days, Naseem let go of his emotions and burst into tears as he received his Test cap from the Pakistan coach Waqar Younis.

Seeing an emotional Naseem, support soon poured in from every corner of Twitter.

Emotional moment young man congrats #Naseem_Shah great honour to represent your country now this time to show your ability to the world.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Y6fMcVz4s5 — Behram Khan Sanzer (@behram_sanzer) November 21, 2019

An Achievement based on huge Sacrifices ! I found no greater example of Dedication other than Naseem Shah ❤️Applauded #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/oKKHqZUwWy — HafSa Fatymah (@qoumkibehen) November 21, 2019

Teary-eyed Naseem Shah receives his Test cap from bowling coach and one of the finest right-arm pacers, Waqar Younis @TheRealPCB #AUSvPAK #CricketForAll pic.twitter.com/0yvIkNoASm — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah71) November 21, 2019

Earlier, his fiery spell at Perth had created ample noise on the microblogging site.

Naseem Shah. 16 years old. Bowls rapid.Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/p80UCf6BZN — Cricket’s great moments (@PitchedInLine) November 13, 2019

Naseem Shah the real deal. Can't wait for the GABBA Test. Face bowling at its best. #AUSvPAK #cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) November 13, 2019

Naseem Shah looks a serious prospect. 16 years old, just lost his mum two days ago, has spent the last few overs giving Usman Khawaja a serious working over in the Australia A v Pakistan match https://t.co/SxnnhqYOWE — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) November 13, 2019

