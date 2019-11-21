Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Pakistan’s 16-Year-Old Naseem Shah Receiving Test Cap After Losing His Mother is Inspiring

16-year-old Naseem Shah earned his Test cap after he delivered a fiery spell against Australia A in Perth last week soon after the death of his mother back home in Pakistan.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pakistan’s 16-Year-Old Naseem Shah Receiving Test Cap After Losing His Mother is Inspiring
Image credits: PCB / Fox | Twitter.

It has been a week of emotional roller coaster for the teenage bowling sensation Naseem Shah, who made his debut and received the Test cap for Pakistan on Thursday against the Aussies at the Gabba.

The pacer deservedly earned his two-Test ticket after he delivered a fiery spell against Australia A in Perth last week, occasionally unsettling the experienced customers, grabbing plenty of spotlight during his short stay.

While the young gun let his bowling do the talking, cricket spectators were left spellbound as his performance came briefly after Naseem lost his mother back in Pakistan.

With flight logistics and customs restricting Naseem to reach home for mother's funeral in time, the 16-year-old decided to stay back and complete his cricket duties instead. He picked up 1 wicket in the eight overs and gave away 21 runs.

Fast forward to the Gabba Test and making his debut at the age of 16 years and 279 days, Naseem let go of his emotions and burst into tears as he received his Test cap from the Pakistan coach Waqar Younis.

Seeing an emotional Naseem, support soon poured in from every corner of Twitter.

Earlier, his fiery spell at Perth had created ample noise on the microblogging site.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram