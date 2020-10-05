Pakistan's Famous Blue-eyed Chai Wala Now Owns a Rooftop Cafe in Islamabad

Remember Pakistan's blue-eyed tea-seller who took the Internet by storm and became a sensation overnight? The famous chai wala, Arshad Khan, is making progress in life, one step at a time. Khan has opened his own rooftop café in Islamabad.

The cafe with the name Café Chai Wala is operational now, the Express Tribune reported.

Talking to media, Khan said that many people suggested him to change the name of his cafe to his own, but he retained the name saying that 'Chai Wala' is his identity. The cafe includes cultural elements like Pakistan's famous truck art, straw tables, and chairs, Urdu script, among other things. Apart from tea, the cafe serves some 15 dishes.

سوشل میڈیا سے شہرت پا کر ٹی وی ڈرامے میں کام کرنے والے ارشد خان المعروف 'چائے والا' نے اسلام آباد میں ماڈرن طرز کا چائے کا ڈھابہ کھول لیا ہے جہاں وہ خود بھی خاص مہمانوں کے لیے چائے بنائیں گے۔ دیکھیے حارث خالد کی اس ڈیجیٹل رپورٹ میں#Pakistan #Chaiwala #ArshadKhan pic.twitter.com/DomhlfUfAJ — Urdu News (@UrduNewsCom) October 3, 2020

People are wishing Khan good luck on social media.

Four years ago, blue-eyed Khan was caught in a photograph by photographer Jiah Ali and his good looks brewed a storm on social media. Storm in a tea cup, not literally. Khan was a celebrity overnight.