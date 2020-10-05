Pakistan’s First Woman Commentator Stumps Reporter who Took a Dig on Her for Wearing 'Heels'

Despite women excelling in sports, the dominant notion is that sporting is for men and women in sports need men's guidance even if they aren't active players. Why else would a reporter ask Mithali Raj, captain of the Indian women's cricket team, her favourite cricketer from the men's squad.

In one such instance, Pakistan's first woman cricket commentator and former cricketer Marina Iqbal found herself under attack from a sports reporter for wearing heals on the cricket pitch. He shared two pictures of the commentator.

"Is it legal to roam around on the pitch wearing heels. Need opinions," Qdir Khwaja wrote on Twitter in Urdu.

But least did he know that he was in for some huge embarrassment. Marina retorted back at Qadir and schooled him rightfully. She clarified and shared more pictures from different angles. Marina was wearing flat shoes while on the pitch, while she wore heels on the pre-match discussion.

"Half knowledge can be dangerous Qadir. It's flats on pitch and heels in pre match. I am a former Pakistan player, I know the protocols," she wrote.

Half knowledge can be dangerous Qadir. It's flats on pitch and heels in pre match. I am a former Pakistan player, I know the protocols. pic.twitter.com/8DcrG8UWgT — Marina Iqbal (@MarinaMI_24) October 5, 2020

Marina's savage reply won her praises from Twitterati as she literally stumped the sports reporter.

👍Thanks for your explanation... — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) October 5, 2020

Good reply marina 😊👌 — Mubashir Bughio 🇵🇰 (@mubashirAli2019) October 5, 2020

Responding to journalist in this way move them to think multiple times before posting anything.👍 For Marina — Jack (@anas_ibrahim6) October 5, 2020

Marina, 33, is a former cricketer who played for Pakistani international cricket team. She made her debut in 2009 against Ireland in Dublin. She has represented Pakistan for nearly 6 years and was part of 34 ODIs and 42 T20Is.