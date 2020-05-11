Pakistan's Radio Broadcaster Goofs up Weather Report on Ladakh, Gets Brutally Trolled

Pakistan's national radio broadcaster 'Radio Pakistan' was subjected to social media trolling after it goofed up while reporting the maximum and minimum temperatures in Ladakh.

"In Ladakh, maximum temperature is -4 degree centigrade and minimum temperature is -1 degree centigrade," Radio Pakistan tweeted out on Sunday.

The only problem?

-4 degree centigrade is lower than -1 degree centigrade.



Notably, Radio Pakistan tweeted out the weather report of Indian Union Territory only a few days after IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre started including cities under Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in its forecasts, a departure from its earlier format, officials said on Thursday.

The IMD has started including Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, which are parts of PoK, under the Jammu and Kashmir meteorological sub-division since May 5, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the Regional Meteorological Department that gives the forecast for the northwest meteorological division of the IMD.

While the war on weather reporting was amusing enough, Radio Pakistan's gaffe kept Indians busy on microblogging site on a Sunday.

Radio Pakistan was broadcasting how the victorious Pakistani Army had destroyed the Indian Army and was rapidly marching towards Delhi to capture Red Fort well after #Pakistan had surrendered to #India in 1971 and nearly 100000 Pakistani PoWs were eating Indian rotis. So. pic.twitter.com/lXv8YHar9t

— Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) May 10, 2020

According to radio Pakistan

-4 deg C is maximum temperature.

-1 is minimum temperature.

— Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) May 10, 2020

As one would expect, the tweet was later taken down by Radio Pakistan.