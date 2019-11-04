Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Pakistan's Railway Minister Says 'Exploding Breakfast' Led to Train Fire that Killed 73

Many on Twitter were confused by the Minister's description of what caused the deadly fire on a train in Rahim Yar Khan district in Punjab province on Thursday.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistan's Railway Minister Says 'Exploding Breakfast' Led to Train Fire that Killed 73
Image credit: Reuters

Days after a tragic cylinder explosion on a train killed at least 73 people in Pakistan, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has come under fire for his bizarre explanation for the cause of the explosion.

The fire broke out on a train in Rahim Yar Khan district in Punjab province on Thursday. Following the incident, local media reported that some of the passengers had been cooking breakfast when the cylinder exploded.

However, speaking to reporters in Pakistan, Railway minister Ahmad recently said the explosion was caused due to the "breakfast exploding". Confused? So were netizens.

In a video shared on Twitter by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, Ahmad can be seen saying, "Jab aag lagi nashte main, aur jab naashta phata, usse unka cylinder aur chulha dono phat gaya". (When the breakfast caught fire, and when the breakfast exploded, their cylinder and stove both exploded).

The confusing statement appalled many on Twitter including Inayat who captioned the video "What is he even saying?". Can't say we understand.

The video evoked some hilarious responses from confused netizens who tried really hard to make sense of the minister's words. While some joked that an "exploding breakfast" was a new kind culinary dish, others contended that the minister was going to put comedians out of business with his antics. Yet others joked that they would never eat "breakfast" again, lest it explodes.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where the railways have seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.

In July, at least 23 people were killed in the same district when a passenger train coming from the eastern city of Lahore rammed into a goods train that had stopped at a crossing.

Accidents often happen at unmanned crossings, which frequently lack barriers and sometimes signals.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was elected last year on promises to build an Islamic welfare state but an ongoing economic slowdown and austerity measures have hampered efforts to invest in infrastructure and social programmes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram