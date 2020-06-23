Pakistan's Science Minister Mixes up Solar and Lunar Eclipse and Twitter Can’t Keep Calm

As the world experienced the beauty of the 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on Sunday, one individual in Pakistan seemed a tad bit confused.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, who serves as the Science and Technology Minister in Pakistan, shared a document containing information on solar eclipses three days before the actual event, on June 19.

The document contains basic information about eclipses, like the ones about to take place in 2020, what a solar eclipse is and everything there is to know about it. However, Hussain made a typo in the tweet itself - he called it lunar eclipse.

چاند گرہن کے متعلق مزید معلومات pic.twitter.com/3betuh3agy — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 19, 2020

This is what the tweet, which is in Urdu, reads - "Chaand grahan ke mutaliq mazeed maloomat (further information on lunar eclispe)."

Here's a screenshot of the tweet, after translating it:

Hussain's tweet soon went viral on social media, with several pointing out the mistake and even making memes out of it.

"It was a solar eclipse, but you are obsessed with the moon,"said one Twitter user.



سورج گرہن ہے. آپ کے دماغ پر چاند زیادہ سوار ہو گیا ہے شاید. 😂 — سہیل | Sohail (@SohailAnwer) June 19, 2020

"The ignorant minister for science that he doesn't know the difference between solar and lunar eclipse," said another.

سائنس و ٹیکنالوجی کا وزیر اتنا جاہل ہے جسے چاند گرہن اور سورج گرہن تک کا فرق نہیں معلوم اور باتیں کروالو آئن سٹائن والی. — ذوالفقار علی (@Ali1979Zulfaqar) June 19, 2020

Sir 🙏. Lunar and solar are two different things. — M. Rashid Mukhtar (@mrashidmukhtar) June 19, 2020

Haha see our minsters, without rechecking & confirmation they r putting such wrong info on their accounts. I am thinking how they are managing such ministries? — sayed murad (@muradbukhari3) June 20, 2020





Sunday's event came as a thrill to skywatchers, when the annual solar eclipse formed a ring of fire around the sun as the moon impartially eclipsed it.

Annual eclipses occur when the moon comes between the sun and Earth, this blocking out the light of the moon. If the moon is not close enough to Earth, however, the natural satellite fails to completely obscure sunlight, resulting in a slivery glowing ring to appear as an outline to the otherwise darkened sun.

Though a regularly occurring phenomenon, the ring of fire occurs every one or two years.