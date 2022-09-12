Pakistan's Shadab Khan, Asif Ali Colliding and Dropping Catch in Asia Cup Final is Now a Meme

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, the lone warrior for Sri Lanka on the night of the Asia Cup final, was given life in the penultimate over as Shadab Khan and Asif Ali collided and dropped the in-form batter near the boundary ropes. To Pakistan’s rude shock, the ball tipped over for a maximum.

It was the last ball of the penultimate over bowled by Mohammad Hasnain when Rajapaksa launched the ball over deep mid-wicket when Asif and Shadab both ran from different ends to grab the catch. Asif was closer to the ball but the duo had poor communication between them as Shadab collided with his teammate. The ball hit Asif’s hands but due to the collision, it bounced off and went for a six.

Sri Lanka’s stiff target of 171 turned out too much for Pakistan as Rajapaksa’s unbeaten 71 helped Sri Lanka clinch their sixth Asia Cup title.

Those who witnessed the Pakistani fielders make a mess of the catch felt for Shadab but were instantly reminded of the previous instances when Pakistan had a lack of communication when the ball went up in the air.

Someone. Ohh It's

dropped the Shadab

catch pic.twitter.com/IhULeucq4m — ح (@Plsbaqwaaskaro) September 11, 2022

Shadab Khan went in for that catch like: pic.twitter.com/6UrLyp3Hjc — Haroon (@harooonaldo) September 11, 2022

Shadab just wanted recreate a scene from The Office pic.twitter.com/LP6Qjvad7o — Ali Raza (@shezanmango) September 11, 2022

I hope there comes a day when Shadab looks at this photo and smiles like we smile while remembering the bad days cause we've overcome that phase and are actually doing well pic.twitter.com/NMND7yeQFE — Ridaaaa (@RidaAfzal_) September 11, 2022

Ball pakarni thi shadab bhai pic.twitter.com/BrHtCiwASJ — Sara (@sara_pirzadaa) September 11, 2022

Shadab picked the wrong time to cuddle pic.twitter.com/mysIsvDrsN — shah |Flask and Ahab hate acc| (@ShutupShah) September 11, 2022

Shadab keeps on dropping catches

me: pic.twitter.com/DFKcToNV6w — Sunflowering my way (@_teekayy) September 11, 2022

Some things never changes in Pakistan cricket! pic.twitter.com/rO0mnhtf1q — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2022

To everyone’s surprise, Shadab Khan, after Pakistan faced a defeat of 23 runs, took responsibility for the team’s loss in the Asia Cup final.

“Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down.”

Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down. Positives for team, @iNaseemShah, @HarisRauf14, @mnawaz94 and the entire bowling attack was great. @iMRizwanPak fought hard. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/7qPgAalzbt — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 11, 2022

“Positives for the team, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz and the entire bowling attack was great. Mohammad Rizwan fought hard. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka,” he added.

