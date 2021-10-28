Palaeontologist Who Inspired Jurassic Park is Now Selling Dinosaur NFTs

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are spreading their tentacles into every stream possible. Be it artists, singers, actors, or businessmen, everybody is doing their bit to bring this digital asset into the mainstream. The latest profession to join the bandwagon is a palaeontologist. Jack Horner, the famous palaeontologist, and the inspiration behind the character of Dr. Alan Grant, the lead in Jurassic Park (1993), is all set to bring out his collection of 100 NFTs featuring dinosaurs artworks. Horner collaborated with an Italian Paleo artist, Fabio Pastori, to release 10 series, with each containing 10 dinosaur artworks. Horner’s dinosaurs differ from the conventional brown and green giants. The NFTs titled ‘Jack Horner’s Dinosaurs – The Origin Collection’ features dinosaurs in bright, eye-catching colours and shades. It will also portray many dinosaurs, such as the Tyrannosaurus Rex, in a different light and showcase some new behavioural elements through the artwork.

The artworks are being launched and sold as NFTs and can be bought using the cryptocurrency Ethereum. The earnings from the NFT sale will be channelled towards various institutions such as the Horner Science Group Palaeontology Research and Education Foundation, Horner Science Group, Museums, and Science Centres.

“The science has moved on since Jurassic Par was made in 1993, but the way we see dinosaurs portrayed on screen or in print really hasn’t caught up. That is why I was so happy to work with Fabio Pastori, who helped me draw what was in my mind and create amazing artistic visualizations based on my years of research,” Horner told Blooloop. The NFTs can be transacted for cryptocurrency on the OpenSea platform. The artworks will be auctioned and sold in different series such as Legendary Series, White Series, and Variation Series. It also contains a museum series that will provide 10 artworks to 10 museums and science centres across the globe.

