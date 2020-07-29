'Palak Paneer Idli' is a North-South Fusion Dish that Twitter Doesn't Want to Have

Idlis with gun powder, rasam and coconut chutney are a foodie's delight. The fluff balls of rice flour are a breakfast special in many South Indian states. But what happens when there is a fusion of this south Indian delicacy with a dish from north India?

Well, there have been variants like chilli idli, etc. But, this recipe of palak paneer idli by a Bengaluru-based food blogger has left the Internet divided. The resultant of the recipe is paneer-stuffed Palak idli garnished with cashews and pomegranate seeds and a chutney made from roasted chana powder.

While the pro-palak paneer idli camp is appreciating the north-south fusion, the opposing camp is calling it a cruel act on food.

This punjabization of every South Indian dish needs to stop — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) July 28, 2020

They can eat palak paneer, y murdering Idli :) — Bharath Badlega (@Bharathiyatha) July 28, 2020

Paalak paneer dip as side with idli. Fair enough.

Could have made Palak Paneer & dipped regular Idli into it. — sunirmalpaul9@gmail (@sunirmalpaul95) July 28, 2020

There goes some valid point.

When there can be paneer momos, paneer pizzas then why not paneer idlis ? — Rajesh Gupta (@Rajeshguptablog) July 28, 2020

Someone lost their appetite too with the mention of this recipe!

Thanks. Kept a Tuesday fast. Was filling hungry and contemplating eating..Now I can continue. No appetite left — GoswamiASandeep (@GoswamiASandee1) July 28, 2020

Thoda karela aur rakhna tha iske upar.. — Naresh sharma (@am1312615054) July 28, 2020

But despite all the apprehension and resentment against this dish, paalak paneer idlis would still feature somewhere at the bottom of the bizarre food list. Maggi golgappas, sweet maggi with milk and sugar, water melon with ketchup, nutella biryani take the cake.