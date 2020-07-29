BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Palak Paneer Idli' is a North-South Fusion Dish that Twitter Doesn't Want to Have

'Palak Paneer Idli' is a North-South Fusion Dish that Twitter Doesn't Want to Have

This recipe of palak paneer idli by a Bengaluru-based food blogger has left the Internet divided.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 29, 2020, 11:23 AM IST
Share this:

Idlis with gun powder, rasam and coconut chutney are a foodie's delight. The fluff balls of rice flour are a breakfast special in many South Indian states. But what happens when there is a fusion of this south Indian delicacy with a dish from north India?

Well, there have been variants like chilli idli, etc. But, this recipe of palak paneer idli by a Bengaluru-based food blogger has left the Internet divided. The resultant of the recipe is paneer-stuffed Palak idli garnished with cashews and pomegranate seeds and a chutney made from roasted chana powder.

While the pro-palak paneer idli camp is appreciating the north-south fusion, the opposing camp is calling it a cruel act on food.

Paalak paneer dip as side with idli. Fair enough.

There goes some valid point.

Someone lost their appetite too with the mention of this recipe!

But despite all the apprehension and resentment against this dish, paalak paneer idlis would still feature somewhere at the bottom of the bizarre food list. Maggi golgappas, sweet maggi with milk and sugar, water melon with ketchup, nutella biryani take the cake.

Next Story
Loading