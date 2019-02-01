Budget Highlights
'Palat, Simran!' Oh My God She Has AirPods in, She Can't Hear This Meme
The newest meme on AirPods mocks the people in a potentially dangerous situation albeit fictional, and they can't hear your warnings simply because they have the "over-priced" pieces of tech fixed in their ears.
Meme credits: Yash Sharma / Himanshu Khodke | Facebook
Ever since Apple AirPods hit the market in 2016, the wireless earbuds have been a subject of mockery on social media. Yes, the tech giant has sold millions of them, even running short in Europe and Asia due to its high user demand, but the earphones from Apple have also been constant fodder for memes.
The "oh my god they have AirPods in, they can’t hear us," meme is a spin-off of a 2016 YouTube video which shows Squidward Tentacles from the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants in the middle of a road, with his headphones on, paying no heed to the narrator warning him about an incoming truck.
The video was titled - The Trucks Coming. Oh my god he has headphones on. He can't hear us. Oh my god.
Taking a cue from the video while mocking the "bourgeois" - a new meme was born.
Regina watch out! The school bus is coming!— Daniel ️ (@deaxlin) January 31, 2019
OH MY GOD SHE HAS HER AIRPODS IN! SHE CAN'T HEAR US! pic.twitter.com/LiHEd8GWCT
ethan hawke, they’re announcing the academy award nominees for best actor. oh my god he has air pods in. he can’t hear us. thank god. pic.twitter.com/PniTsbpnHi— g1a (@giaonfilm) January 28, 2019
romeo don’t drink the poison she’s not dead! oh no he has airpods in he can’t hear us oh my god pic.twitter.com/UTsMfkPuSu— (@spicynugg) January 25, 2019
eduardo watch out they're about to dilute shares to 03%. oh my god he has airpods in. he can't hear us. oh my god. pic.twitter.com/SNR6bn3Xl0— the social network 2 updates account (@gayIorswift13) January 26, 2019
Kokoro you forgot your parachute. Oh my god she has airpods in. She can't hear us. Oh my god.#bandori pic.twitter.com/udKJBel4NA— プーちゃん (@puuhs) January 25, 2019
shooky, the milk is coming .oh my god he has airpods. he cant hear us. oh my god pic.twitter.com/nw8RwO7GjR— ^~^ (@n_amgi) January 23, 2019
alexander hamilton the bullet is coming oh my god he has airpods in he cant hear us oh my god— (@ham4pr) January 20, 2019
chidi! watch out! the air conditioner! guys oh my god HE CAN’T HEAR US HE’S WEARING AIRPODS!!! OH MY GOD CHIDI pic.twitter.com/kmz1RiaQYi— kelly (@cheleancr) January 28, 2019
Ash, don't go to the library! Lao Is coming!— baNANI (@byrayls) January 26, 2019
Oh my god, he has airpods, he can't hear us, oh my god https://t.co/590oWlOYm9
CARNOTAURUS THE ASTEROID IS COMING— Dr. Grant Seeker (@RealDrSeeker) January 27, 2019
OH MY GOD HE HAS AIRPODS IN! HE CAN'T HEAR US OH GOD pic.twitter.com/KJPDOrxJK1
Chuuves The truck's Coming. Oh my god they have airpods in. they can't hear us. Oh my god pic.twitter.com/QFAm3eRgiD— bailey’s thinkin abt haseul (@jiwoosfivehead) January 30, 2019
Charlie The Telephone Poles Coming. Oh god she has Airpods in she can't hear us. Oh my god oh god pic.twitter.com/FeJAzpaUzW— andy ): (@nasapoolparty) January 26, 2019
mantis! get out of the way! guys oh my god SHE CAN’T HEAR US SHE’S WEARING AIRPODS!! OH MY GOD MANTIS! pic.twitter.com/6RCHObYBnt— t (@peterquillsI) January 29, 2019
Tatsuya, Philemon's coming to ruin your life. Oh my god he has Airpods in. He cant hear us. Oh my god pic.twitter.com/qeRTgJYEkI— tatsujun5eva (@tatsujunsssssss) January 29, 2019
A viral trend that doesn't have a desi twist? Impossible.
The AirPods meme has been around for a bit, especially peaking during the 2018 Christmas when people equated having AirPods with being filthy rich and flauting it.
Gotta stay humble 😤🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pHUk3nmSXk— Noob (@Datcasey) January 21, 2019
Lady at chipotle telling me guac is extra as if she doesn’t notice these AirPods on me 🙄🙄🙄— Denial (@satanssatinson) January 8, 2019
My little cousin got AirPods for Christmas and is going round saying “I can’t even hear you cause you’re broke” LOOOOOL— zander (@alezander) December 25, 2018
I know these dogs have AirPods https://t.co/ORKFkqbzgt— Apricot Princess (@muertagirl) December 21, 2018
sometimes i wear my airpods without playing music in them just so people know i’m superior to them— Antonio Garza (@antoniiogarza21) December 23, 2018
nobody:— yeah aight bitch. (@VonDeNiro) November 27, 2018
person with airpods: pic.twitter.com/FTQli5nS2r
