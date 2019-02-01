LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Finance Minister begins budget 2019 speech
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • Piyush Goyal arrives at Parliament
  • Sensex opens 10 points up, NIFTY gains 15 points
  • BJP restored fiscal sanity, says MP Jayant Sinha
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
  • Income support scheme for distressed farmers expected
  • Allocation for MSEMs may increase
  • Reduction of GST expected on electric vehicles
  • Women entrepreneurs may have easier access to loans
  • Banking sector may see correction in liquidity
  • Agrarian sector may see major relief for farmers
  • Middle-class expects relaxation in tax exemption
  • Education sector likely to see increased allocation
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
4-min read

'Palat, Simran!' Oh My God She Has AirPods in, She Can't Hear This Meme

The newest meme on AirPods mocks the people in a potentially dangerous situation albeit fictional, and they can't hear your warnings simply because they have the "over-priced" pieces of tech fixed in their ears.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Palat, Simran!' Oh My God She Has AirPods in, She Can't Hear This Meme
Meme credits: Yash Sharma / Himanshu Khodke | Facebook
If you haven't heard about the latest trend on social media, you probably have your AirPods in.

Ever since Apple AirPods hit the market in 2016, the wireless earbuds have been a subject of mockery on social media. Yes, the tech giant has sold millions of them, even running short in Europe and Asia due to its high user demand, but the earphones from Apple have also been constant fodder for memes.

The newest meme on AirPods mocks the people in a potentially dangerous situation albeit fictional, and they can't hear your warnings simply because they have the "over-priced" pieces of tech fixed in their ears.

The "oh my god they have AirPods in, they can’t hear us," meme is a spin-off of a 2016 YouTube video which shows Squidward Tentacles from the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants in the middle of a road, with his headphones on, paying no heed to the narrator warning him about an incoming truck.

The video was titled - The Trucks Coming. Oh my god he has headphones on. He can't hear us. Oh my god.



Taking a cue from the video while mocking the "bourgeois" - a new meme was born.











































A viral trend that doesn't have a desi twist? Impossible.







The AirPods meme has been around for a bit, especially peaking during the 2018 Christmas when people equated having AirPods with being filthy rich and flauting it.



















Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram