Paleontology Enthusiasts in Florida Discover Giant Prehistoric Mammoth Bone, Other Fossils While Diving

While scuba diving in the Peace river arcadia in Florida, US, two science nerds stumbled upon one of the rarest fossils. Derek Demeter and Henry Sadler were scuba diving in the dark waters of the river that only had visibility till 6 inches when they uncovered a giant leg bone of a Columbian mammoth along with several megalodon teeth and other shark species. The discovery is certainly surprising as the fossils belonged to prehistoric mammals that also included giant armadillo, bison, and horse, as Derek mentioned in his Instagram post.

Derek, who is the director at Emil Buehler Planetarium at Seminole State College in Sanford, Florida shared the pictures from his very fulfilling scuba diving session last week with his friend Henry, who is a professional educator. Henry shared the picture on his Instagram handle where he was seen reacting to holding a rare piece of preserved fossil that belonged to a Colombian Mammoth leg bone and described it as “an incredible find”. He also mentioned that it is worth noting how the fossil is almost completely undamaged and very well mineralized.

In his following Instagram post, Henry posted a picture of an ancient canine tooth and mentioned in the caption that it is the ‘holy grail of Florida fossils’ scientifically known as an S. fatalis Smilodon canine tip the fossil is called a saber tooth tiger commonly. The caption also mentioned that the fossil was only the top third of the tooth, and yet it did not fail to create an impression.

Meanwhile, Derek in his latest Instagram post was seen lifting the giant leg bone, also known as the humerus, of the Columbian mammoth and wrote in the caption that the fossil weighs “a ton” but it is an incredible discovery nonetheless.

Giving his followers a bit of knowledge, Derek mentioned that the giant ancient animals used to roam around the prehistoric savannah grasslands in the American state of Florida between 2 million to 10,000 years ago

