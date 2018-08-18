Palestinian-American Supermodel Gigi Hadid Wins The Internet With Her Visit to Rohingya Refugee Camps in Bangladesh



The Rohingyas are originally from what is now northern Rakhine State, Myanmar, formerly known as Arakan, Burma. They’ve all fled the violence, walking dozens of days through terrain, water, starvation + traumatic experiences to get to the Refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. https://t.co/swVQRTn9Wa

— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) August 17, 2018



Here w/ @UNICEFUSA to visit&meet w/ @UNICEFBD team + the women & children benefitting from programs including Child/Women Safe areas (for education & psychosocial support + Gender-Based violence services) to hear from them how they’re doing, what’s helping,& what they still need. https://t.co/jFQ7v53EVB



— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) August 17, 2018





I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. For me, this is not about religion or one against the other - it’s about the greed. #FreePalestine #freegaza #coexist ☮️

— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) May 15, 2018



You’ll all see whatever side you want. My intent is never to further separate groups in hatred- I live my life loving everyone regardless of religion/race. So I will say again for the last time, I’m not anti-anyone. I am only pro- coexistence. That is all. #freepalestine



— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) May 16, 2018





😑 you can never win ...

I know my intentions & am very grateful to @UNICEFUSA for giving me the opportunity to come here & learn so I can spread awareness. Although this crisis is a year old (this week) & has been forgotten by the media, they still need our support & positivity! https://t.co/IDQXVN92FZ

— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) August 18, 2018

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in Bangladesh, visiting Rohingya Muslim refugees as part of a United Nations Children's Fund Initiative. She visited Cox's Bazaar and posted images and stories from the visit on social media platforms.In an Instagram post, she revealed that she was visiting the Jamtoli Refugee Camp, which is currently home to over 45,000 Rohingya refugees who started fleeing Myanmar after the 2012 riots. The people have since become stateless refugees, and 1.3 million people including children have been in dire need of humanitarian intervention.Gigi posted images of her with Rohingya women and children and wrote, "Mllions of people currently require humanitarian assistance, more than half of them are children."The visit comes days before the New York Fashion Week in which the supermodel, who is extremely popular on social media, is expected to rule the roost.The 23-year-old supermodel of Palestinian origin also updated her fans on the work done by UNICEF in the healthcare and gender-violence education sector.Hadid was named among US's Glamour Magazine's 'Women of the Year' in 2017 and while accepting the award, she spoke about her father Mohammed Hadid who had once been a Palestinian refugee to the US.The 23-year-old, who was also the fifth highest paid supermodel in US last year according to Forbes estimates, has previously been vocal about her Palestinian heritage as well as Palestinian refugees.In May, she came under fire after she posted on social media her sympathies and support for Palestinians in Gaza where Israeli forces had been responsible for the killing of at least a dozen Palestinian protesters.She shared screenshots of an Al Jazeera article that outlined detailed coverage of the attacks by the Israeli authorities. Hadid, who is otherwise fairly restricted in terms of her social media behavious (in comparison to her peers), was chided by many for being a 'dumb socialite' trying to be relevant and cash in on publicity. Many even denounced her as a traitor for speaking in support of Palestinians. Even this time, some on Twitter said that her visit was just an act of publicity. But Hadid remains unfazed by such trolling.To those who claim Hadid's charity work is just a way to seek publicity, the young supermodel said: