1-MIN READ

Palestinian Man Scales Hospital Wall to Bid Final Goodbye to His Mother Who Died of Covid-19

(Image credit: Twitter/ Mohamad Safa)

A viral image shows a 30-year-old son from Palestine sitting by the ICU's window where he saw his mother succumb to COVID-19.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 21, 2020, 12:28 PM IST
Share this:

A Palestinian man scaled the high walls of a hospital to see his mother for one last time before she succumbed to coronavirus.

A viral image shows Jihad Al-Suwaiti, from the town of Beit Awa in the West Bank, sitting by the Intensive Care Unit's (ICU) window of Hebron State Hospital where she was being treated for COVID-19.

According to reports, 73-year-old Rasmi Suwaiti, died on Thursday evening, shortly after receiving an unexpected visit from her 30-year-old son. The son would wait by the window every night to watch his mother.

The image was shared by Mohamad Safa, a human activist and representative to the United Nations, on Twitter where he said, "The son of a Palestinian woman who was infected with COVID-19 climbed up to her hospital room to sit and see his mother every night until she passed away."

The heart-breaking post went viral, making netizens very emotional. "Tears, nothing but tears for that boys mum but that boy is an angel," said a user.

The State of Palestine has reported over 8000 positive cases of coronavirus with more than 60 deaths.

