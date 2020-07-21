Palestinian Man Scales Hospital Wall to Bid Final Goodbye to His Mother Who Died of Covid-19

A Palestinian man scaled the high walls of a hospital to see his mother for one last time before she succumbed to coronavirus.

A viral image shows Jihad Al-Suwaiti, from the town of Beit Awa in the West Bank, sitting by the Intensive Care Unit's (ICU) window of Hebron State Hospital where she was being treated for COVID-19.

According to reports, 73-year-old Rasmi Suwaiti, died on Thursday evening, shortly after receiving an unexpected visit from her 30-year-old son. The son would wait by the window every night to watch his mother.

The image was shared by Mohamad Safa, a human activist and representative to the United Nations, on Twitter where he said, "The son of a Palestinian woman who was infected with COVID-19 climbed up to her hospital room to sit and see his mother every night until she passed away."

The State of Palestine has reported over 8000 positive cases of coronavirus with more than 60 deaths.