Palestinian Prisoner’s Wife Gets Pregnant 4 Times using Sperm Smuggled From Jail

Palestine terrorist Rafat al-Qarawi, who has been in jail for the last 15 years, in a recent interview to a TV channel claimed that he fathered 4 children while being in the prison. He revealed how he became successful in fathering the children from the four walls of jail. He is a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades and was arrested for planning and conducting terrorist activities against Israel in 2006.

Rafat said that he gave his sperm to his wife after filling it in a packet of chips from jail. The sperm was used to inseminate an egg harvested from his wife at a fertility clinic and that’s how his wife became pregnant. The terrorist claimed that other terrorists smuggle their sperm outside by filling plastic bags in the same way.

According to Rafat, as reported by Palestinian Media Watch, he used to smuggle out sperm through the canteen as the prisoners are allowed to send items from the canteen of the prison in a bag. “It’s like going to a supermarket and you want to give your family something, a gift, candies, cookies, juice, honey, whatever you want,” said Rafat.

Prisoners can send at least five items from the canteen of the prison to their families, according to the rules.

According to the Palestinian media, 101 children have been born so far from the sperm smuggled from the prison. Apart from this, when Palestinian prisoners are jailed for what Israel calls security offences, they are not allowed to visit their partners or to get intimate with their wives, because of which the jail officials have called it a false claim. On the other hand, medical experts have called it impossible because of the fact that sperm cannot last that long outside of its host body.

