'Great Dance of Return': Palestinians Brave Fire and Smoke At Gaza-Israel Border to Perform Dabke Dance

The historical ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel that has ravaged the lives of millions, has only manifested into something worse over the years.With the recent killing of Palestinians by Israeli force that has severed the situation further, a video of Palestinian protestors has surfaced on social media which is going viral for its uniqueness.In the video that first surfaced on Facebook, captioned “Dabkeh Palestinian participation in eastern Gaza during the confrontation of the Great Return Movement," a group of men and women are seen doing the Dabke, an Arab folk dance which is native to Levant.Amidst the attacks from Israeli snipers, tear gas, piercing smoke and collapsing dusty debris; is a group of Palestinian protesters who are seen swinging ropes in their hands as they staged the Dabke circle at the Gaza border fence on Friday.The group comprising of male activists and young women are shown jumping and breaking into Dabke moves, which is traditionally a joyous dance that is performed at celebrations and weddings but has now become the symbol of Palestinian resistance.Passed down from generation to generation and performed in almost every Palestinian household, Dabke is a vehicle for dialogue, and, for many, it’s a way to promote the Palestinian cause. It is a dance that tells the story of a striving, but a persistent and united community.The Great March of Return protests which were launched on March 30 to peacefully demand the right for Palestinian people to return to their homes in what is now Israel.Inspired by the late Palestinian resistance leader Yasser Arafat, some of the dancers wore Keffiyeh scarves as well in order to protect themselves from tear gas shelling.The Great March of Return also witnessed many other creative methods of expressions where protesters were seen reading books about anti-colonial history and many came dressed as characters from Avatar.