Pamela Anderson has reportedly married her bodyguard after she fell in love with him during the coronavirus lockdown. The two got married in an intimate ceremony on the eve of Christmas last year at her home in Vancouver Island in Canada.

Anderson, born in 1967, tied the knot for the fourth time with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst who also hails from her small hometown in Canada, the Dailymail reported.

'I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me,' she was quoted as saying by the Dailymail.

The former Baywatch actress' wedding ceremony was held in the backyard of the sprawling house that she bought from her grandparents in Ladysmith, in Vancouver Island. She was dressed in a white vintage wedding dress with structured sleeves and a long trailing bridal veil as she carried a bouquet of pink and white roses.

Anderson met Hayhurst in the initial days of lockdown last year. The two were together perpetually round the clock as the lockdown kept everyone indoors. Anderson explains the last one years as a dog ears, equalling to seven.

It was a natural fit, she said explaining how the two fell head over heels for each other. Neither did Anderson have bridesmaid, while Hayhurst had no best man as the duo decided to get married in a very intimate ceremony with even families and friends not present.

The ceremony was conducted by a local pastor and blessed by Canadian First Nation representatives.

"I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago. This is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle," she said.

"I think this romantic property has a lot of healing energy. I'm at peace here. It's a big property but a few people passing by could see the fairytale gown with the long Princess Diana veil dragging in the mud. Heaven."