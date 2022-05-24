Panchayat Craze is So Real, Internet Just Found the Coordinates of 'Phulera' Village

Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Panchayat’ has quickly ascended the lines of people’s binge-watch lists and it’s safe to say that they are now invested in Abhishek Tripathi and the village of Phulera. While Phulera is a real village in Uttar Pradesh, that’s not where the series was actually shot. In fact, Panchayat’s Phulera is actually a village in Madhya Pradesh, called Mahodiya. A Twitter user going by @G219_Lost shared the coordinates of the village and also those of the fictional places in Phulera as they are in the real Mahodiya village. The cast had no place to stay in Mahodiya, so they would drive down from the nearest town to shoot the series in the village, as per India.com.

The places whose coordinates were Googled include the series’ famous ‘Fakoli bazaar’ and ‘Bonrakas ka ghar’. The latter place was of particular interest to people on Twitter.

This one is Bonrakas ka ghar

23°12'20"N 76°59'47"E pic.twitter.com/4rZeLKmuTS — G219_Lost (@in20im) May 23, 2022

Chanda collection location pic.twitter.com/g4Fj9ha9sB — Bhavye Goel (@bhavyegoel) May 24, 2022

Panchayat season 2 fans have had a busy week on Twitter, digging out cool trivia on the show. One of their other findings include the roots of the series director, Deepak Kumar Mishra. Some time ago, Mishra was also the face of the famous “I’m not interested yaar, mujhe sunna hi nahi hai” meme from that one famous TVF Roadies parody. A Twitter page called La Cinephile shared the trivia on the microblogging platform. It turned out that Mishra’s claim to fame is older than Amazon Prime’s Panchayat, older even than his iconic Raghu Ram impersonation. He has done a number of roles in TVF’s Permanent Roommates and Kota Factory. He also directed a Permanent Roommates season.

TVF launched the second season of comedy series Panchayat after a long wait of two years. The show revolves around Abhishek Tripathi, an MBA aspirant turned Panchayat secretary and his adventures in a village named Phulera. Resistant to situations at first, the story shows the deepening relations Abhishek develops with the village and its residents.

