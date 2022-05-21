Panchayat Season 2 is Here and Netizens are Storming Twitter with Memes

After a long wait of two years, The Viral Fever aka TVF launched the second season of comedy series Panchayat. The much anticipated second season came with an equally entertaining plot as the first season. Not only were the character arcs given fresh curves, but the plotline was also more diversified, including a possible love angle. As the second season got released, the fans couldn’t keep calm and many binged on the day it was released. Social media, naturally, went abuzz with memes acquiring a substantial space on multiple platforms, including the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Panchayat-secretary Abhishek, Prahlad Pandey, and Vikas stole the show with their catchy and snappy dialogues. And several of Abhishek’s dialogues made it to the meme fest.

Here’s one for the internet “on the first day of joining.”

https://twitter.com/VaibhvWrites/status/1527228251512311808

Here’s a depiction of all fans before May 19 featuring the rib-tickling cast. Relatable much?

https://twitter.com/riyadolphin14/status/1527484967357673472

How about one for the singles?

https://twitter.com/VaibhvWrites/status/1527227946070552579

For all the “Abba nahi maanenge” moments, presenting Pandey and Vikas.

https://twitter.com/unlimited_funn_/status/1527584049044541441

Shoutout to the Indian Karens, also known as, Desi Aunties.

https://twitter.com/mistakrii/status/1527525539267092480

Here’s our beloved Abhishek Tripathi representing all introverts.

https://twitter.com/KumarPintu1217/status/1527196982233604096

Aspirants will surely relate to this.

https://twitter.com/Adityav00794621/status/1527542661808558080

An extremely topical meme.

https://twitter.com/VaibhvWrites/status/1527270671192993793

These were some of the many memes that we cherry-picked for you. Twitter is still experiencing heavy pours of #Panchayat2 and #PanchayatSeason2 tags, coupled with memes, appreciation posts, and the impactful cliffhanger that season 2 entails.

Panchayat revolves around Abhishek Tripathi, an MBA aspirant turned Panchayat secretary and his adventures in a village named Phulera. Resistant to situations at first, the story shows the deepening relations Abhishek develops with the village and its residents. The show, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, was initially scheduled to release on May 20, but then got released two days early on May 18.

