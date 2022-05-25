Panchayat's 'Banrakas' is Reminding Twitter of Money Heist's Arturo and We Couldn't Agree More

Panchayat season 2’s Banrakas has just joined the ranks of fictional villains like Money Heist’s Arturo and Squid Game’s Player 101. There are villains you hate because you’re an alright person, and then there are villains who come with a moral obligation for you to actually love hating them. They’re vile and they leave you no choice. Banrakas aka Bhushan from Panchayat has had the same effect on fans of the show.

If you dislike this guy then you're against the development of the society. pic.twitter.com/QLv8C3mXPq — Banrakas Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 25, 2022

Disha Patani in MS Dhoni movie: Pakka na Mahi, bohot time hai na hamare paas? Truck Driver: pic.twitter.com/TPI9nYJMXZ — Banrakas Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 22, 2022

Monthly Marketing meet at a startup ft Panchayat 2 memes 😅 pic.twitter.com/OOxZpLGZGS — Gaurav Shrishrimal (Kaagaz) (@1992gaurav) May 22, 2022

All three tried, but failed to match the villainous standards of Banrakas… pic.twitter.com/Wmjy4yRUzw — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 24, 2022

Banrakas insaan of all time. pic.twitter.com/XTiUIr9tk5 — Agney (@Agneyyaar) May 23, 2022

If 2020,2021,2022 were a person.

(Banrakas) pic.twitter.com/OetjovnYBp — Sarvesh Bhatt (@pioneerbhatt) May 23, 2022

Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat has quickly ascended the lines of people’s binge-watch lists and it’s safe to say that they are now invested in Abhishek Tripathi and the village of Phulera. While Phulera is a real village in Uttar Pradesh, that’s not where the series was actually shot. In fact, Panchayat’s Phulera is actually a village in Madhya Pradesh, called Mahodiya. A Twitter user going by @G219_Lost recently even shared the coordinates of the village and also those of the fictional places in Phulera as they are in the real Mahodiya village. The cast had no place to stay in Mahodiya, so they would drive down from the nearest town to shoot the series in the village, as per India.com.

The places whose coordinates were Googled include the series’ famous ‘Fakoli bazaar’ and ‘Banrakas ka ghar’. The latter place was of particular interest to people on Twitter.

