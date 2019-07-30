Panda Cubs in China Celebrate First Birthday with Special Cake, Songs and Toys

This is one birthday party most people would consider themselves lucky to be invited to— someday. 18 panda cubs were treated to songs and a special fruit cake on their first birth anniversary at a research centre in China last week.

The China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda successfully bred 31 giant panda cubs last year, with most of them now living in the panda kindergarten at Shenshuping Base in Wolong, Sichuan Province. The male and female cubs, including three pairs of twins, were born between June to September.

And to mark their first year of life, staff at the research centre threw a joint birthday party for the adorable animals on July 25.

Besides relishing a huge birthday cake, the panda cubs also got to play with toys and listen to songs. They were also seen climbing trees and having fun with a bamboo-made car.

Fans of the panda cubs were also invited to the birthday bash, according to Xinhua Net.

“This is the first time I’ve seen so many pandas in one place together. It’s also my first time to see so many baby pandas,” one panda admirer, Tang Tingzhao, told the South China Morning Post. “I’m very excited and very happy.”

The cubs, who are mainly reliant on milk, supplement their diet with two meals of tender bamboo shoot tips each day, allowing them to grind their newfound adult teeth.

Besides undergoing regular physical examination, the growth indicators of the panda cubs are monitored by their breeders at the research center.

The population of giant pandas at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda has reached 285, accounting for more than half of the total 548 giant pandas living in captivity around the world.

In April this year, China marked 150 years of the scientific discovery of the endangered species.

Pandas were virtually unknown outside China until French missionary and naturalist Pere Jean Pierre Armand David encountered a dead specimen in 1869 in Ya'an, Sichuan province, 1869

Fewer than 2,000 pandas live in the wild, mostly in the provinces of Sichuan and Shaanxi.