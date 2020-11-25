Pandemic-inspired Fashion: Woman Creates Beautiful 'Social Distancing' Dress With 6-feet Radius

The coronavirus pandemic may have affected the fashion industry this year with its lockdown band a dip in sales. However, it may have also given a new twist to fashion as well.

From glittery face masks to social distancing dresses the pandemic has inspired a new kind of fashion. A recent post by Instagram content creator Shay shows how fashion can also be used to send a message on social distancing.

The 21-year-old creator has designed an ambitious social distancing dress, which took two months to design. The process of production is as fascinating as the finished product which is beautiful.

The pink fluffy gown which has a six feet radius is certainly perfect for any formal occasion where you can rock your style and also make sure you maintain social distancing.

In an Instagram post on October 29, the designer shows a timelapse video of how she created the gown. Shay mentions in the caption that it took more than 200 yards of tulle and a whole week of sewing it to just make the skirt.

In the following post, she describes how she made the top of the dress. Using a nude corset as base Shay hand sewed the pink tulle pleats on it. She explained that even though she thought making the top would be easier, it took her three weeks and two attempts to finally produce the sublime top.

Last week, the dress was finally brought together and Shay posted a picture of her two-month-long hard work. She also wore a matching pink face mask as she posed for the camera. The photoshoot was done in a parking lot as Shay says that was the only place where the massive gown could be seen in all its glory.

The final product looks magnificent and gives off a magical feel. The gown looks very much inspired by Italian designer Giambattista Valli's Tulle gown collection from 2019.

The collection was worn by actor Deepika Padukone for her red carpet appearance at Cannes Film festival in 2019.

Well, we can say this dress is sure to live up to its social-distancing standards!