Pandemic Job Loss Prompts UP Woman to Open Her Dhaba, Earns Support from Twitter

The pandemic has hit the job market globally and with the second wave of coronavirus hitting India, reporting two lakh cases in one day, the situation does not seem to go away any time soon. However, resilience is a powerful human ability and it was with this strength that one woman started her own business after she lost her job.

Indu is a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh who shared the news of her business venture on Twitter on Wednesday. The woman mentioned in her tweet that after she lost her job, she has started a new venture called “Indu da Dhaba." The food service started by Indu includes a basic meal platter for Rs30 only.

She asked her followers to wish her luck. The tweet also included a picture of the thali prepared by Indu which included rice, chapati, raita, and rajma curry, along with some onion. Indu’s tweet received an overwhelming response on Twitter as it garnered 40.4k likes, 5.8k retweets since it was shared on the microblogging site.

Expressing her gratitude to all the people who supported her decision and promoted her business, Indu posted another tweet. She thanked her supporters and also wrote that soon she will be delivering homemade affordable and quality food in Kanpur. She is looking for delivery options at the moment.

Commenting on Indu’s tweet, one user wrote that she is doing great work and sent her their best wishes for the new business venture. While another user wrote how the picture of the food made them crave Rajma Chawal all of a sudden.

Another user commended Indu’s decision and wrote that it is a great way to respond to a crisis such as the one we all are facing at the moment.

The user also expressed his hope that Indu finds her new business far more lucrative than her last job. Sending her some words of encouragement, the comment read that sometimes to reinvent oneself, the status quo has to be shattered.

