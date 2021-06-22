Pandit Ravi Shankar's Last Performance while on Oxygen Support Goes Viral, Warms Hearts Online

What does ultimate commitment look like? We do not know for others but this old video of sitar maestro late Pandit Ravi Shankar performing at a concert while breathing through oxygen pipes is the true definition. The video which was recently shared on social media platforms is from the last concert of Pandit Ravi Shanker where he is seen accompanied by his daughter Anoushka Shankar and Pandit Tanmay Bose, who played the tabla. The video is from the trio’s performance at long beach, California, US. Even with his low oxygen level, Panjit Ji did not miss a single tune and mesmerized the audience with his spectacular performance.

Regarded as one of the greatest musical personalities of all time, Pandit Ravi Shankar breathed his last on December 11, 2012, nearly a month after this concert. This video of his last concert was shared on Twitter by @Shivanandjee and music fans from across the country have been showering their love on this tweet.

Legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar alongwith oxygen tubes on, performing, and finally bidding last goodbye. pic.twitter.com/ooWW7JmO4x— SHIVANAND MISHRA (@Shivanandjee) June 19, 2021

The video so far has got nearly 9 thousand views with several reactions from user lauding and remembering Pandit Ravi Shankar “Absolutely astounding. One of the great thrills of my life was seeing the Master play here in San Francisco,” wrote a user reacting to the 1.45-minute clip. Check out some of the other reaction here:

Incredible video clip of the valedictory public performance of Bharat Ratna Pandit Ravi Shankar. He was 92 and on oxygen support. But the music was perfect. Anoushka Shankar was accompanying him . As was Pandit Tanmay Bose on the tabla. https://t.co/G9LGT105wc— Vivek Sengupta (@vsengupta) June 20, 2021

Panditji was the original rockstar of India. I have had the privilege to watch him perform live and it was majestic https://t.co/dcVOgfoons— Anshul (@lordanshul) June 20, 2021

What a treasure this is. So nostalgic and moving ❤️ Thank you @ShankarAnoushka. 🙂Prayers to Pandit 🙏🏻 https://t.co/5LY6Uuzvn6— Bliss Searcher #WearMask #GetVaccinated (@venkys_) June 20, 2021

Reacting to the video, Pandit Ji’s daughter Anoushka also remembered him and shared details about this concert. Anoushka revealed how doctors present on-site at the concert told him that its even difficult for people to walk at such low oxygen levels.

Hard to watch this: our last show together just five weeks before he passed away. He performed on oxygen support and afterwards doctors on-site said people shouldn’t even be able to walk at the oxygen levels he had. My dad, my guru, my love 🙏🏽💙 #WorldMusicDay @ragaravishankar https://t.co/OfJrbjKddl— Anoushka Shankar (@ShankarAnoushka) June 21, 2021

In his illustrious career, Pandit Ravi Shankar won 5 Grammy awards and was even nominated for Academy Awards once. He was awarded Bharat Ratna by the Government of India in 1999. He took the popularity of Indian classical music and sitar beyond national boundaries and earned his name by performing in many countries across the globe. Pandit Ravi Shankar collaborated with many maestros of western music like Yehudi Menuhin and Beatles guitarist George Harrison.

