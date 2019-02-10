English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Pandya Aaj Karke Aaya Kya?' Spectator Trolls Hardik Pandya Over Koffee With Karan Remark
A cricket fan who showed up at the India vs New Zealand match held up a poster saying, 'Pandya Aaj Karke Aaya Kya?' in reference to his controversial remark on the show Koffee With Karan.
A cricket fan who showed up at the India vs New Zealand match held up a poster saying, 'Pandya Aaj Karke Aaya Kya?' in reference to his controversial remark on the show Koffee With Karan.
Loading...
The controversy that Hardik Pandya started on popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, doesn't seem like it will stop following him around for a while.
Hardik Pandya may have faced a two-match ban after his misogynistic remarks on Koffee With Karan, and then returned to cricket, but the world is still holding him accountable for it - and a woman spectator just leveled up her game, by switching from Internet trolling to 'real world trolling.'
A female spectator held up a banner that read, “Pandya Aaj Karke Aaya Kya?” at the T20 international between India and New Zealand on February 8.
This is a direct reference to Hardik Pandya's comment on the talk-show where he said that when he lost his virginity he came back and told his parents, "Aaj karke aaya." A picture of the spectator holding the banner up at the New Zealand match soon went viral on the Internet.
People even want her to go back for the next match!
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Hardik Pandya may have faced a two-match ban after his misogynistic remarks on Koffee With Karan, and then returned to cricket, but the world is still holding him accountable for it - and a woman spectator just leveled up her game, by switching from Internet trolling to 'real world trolling.'
A female spectator held up a banner that read, “Pandya Aaj Karke Aaya Kya?” at the T20 international between India and New Zealand on February 8.
give this lady a Bharat Ratna😂😂😂#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/PQA8KtGNFB
— Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) February 8, 2019
This is a direct reference to Hardik Pandya's comment on the talk-show where he said that when he lost his virginity he came back and told his parents, "Aaj karke aaya." A picture of the spectator holding the banner up at the New Zealand match soon went viral on the Internet.
Savage level 10000 https://t.co/H6kL4Hj9d2
— Yogender Singh (@Yogendersingh05) February 8, 2019
Epic. Give her all the awards that exist for being awesome! https://t.co/qLxLgPZHsA
— Arun (@Im_ArunYadav) February 9, 2019
It's not online trolling
This was real trolling 😂😂
— Shashank (@shashankachrya) February 8, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Only cricket lovers will get the picture why Hardik Pandya is insinuated with the placard by this gentlewoman 😎😀
Someone is holding 'Pandya aaj karke aaya hai' banner in the crowd lol #NZvIND
— Jayraj 🇮🇳 (@KeeperBatsman) February 8, 2019
Best Placard of today - "Pandya aaj karke aaya kya?" 😂😂#NZvIND
— Kaushik (@Sarcasmm007) February 8, 2019
#Savage #Trolling w/ a touch of class this... https://t.co/q5QOUl0dKw
— Vijayant Singh (@vijayants) February 9, 2019
People even want her to go back for the next match!
Hopefully she will come in the next to ..just to support Pandya #INDvNZ #pandya pic.twitter.com/OJrFmVtPbH
— Rb (@RHT8439) February 8, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Antigua Pitch for Windies-England Test Rated as 'Below Average'
- Alia Bhat and Ranveer Singh Should Look Up History of 'Azadi' Before Making it Their Morning Alarm
- VANS UltraRange AC And Rapidweld Review: It is All About Ultimate Comfort And Versatility
- India vs New Zealand | Narain: Another Blistering Knock Carries Rohit to Top of T20I Perch
- Rahul and Panchal Put India A in Control Against England Lions
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results