'Pandya Aaj Karke Aaya Kya?' Spectator Trolls Hardik Pandya Over Koffee With Karan Remark



Savage level 10000 https://t.co/H6kL4Hj9d2



— Yogender Singh (@Yogendersingh05) February 8, 2019





Epic. Give her all the awards that exist for being awesome! https://t.co/qLxLgPZHsA

— Arun (@Im_ArunYadav) February 9, 2019



It's not online trolling

This was real trolling 😂😂



— Shashank (@shashankachrya) February 8, 2019





Someone is holding 'Pandya aaj karke aaya hai' banner in the crowd lol #NZvIND



— Jayraj 🇮🇳 (@KeeperBatsman) February 8, 2019





Best Placard of today - "Pandya aaj karke aaya kya?" 😂😂#NZvIND

— Kaushik (@Sarcasmm007) February 8, 2019



Hopefully she will come in the next to ..just to support Pandya #INDvNZ #pandya pic.twitter.com/OJrFmVtPbH

— Rb (@RHT8439) February 8, 2019

The controversy that Hardik Pandya started on popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, doesn't seem like it will stop following him around for a while.Hardik Pandya may have faced a two-match ban after his misogynistic remarks on Koffee With Karan, and then returned to cricket, but the world is still holding him accountable for it - and a woman spectator just leveled up her game, by switching from Internet trolling to 'real world trolling.'A female spectator held up a banner that read, “Pandya Aaj Karke Aaya Kya?” at the T20 international between India and New Zealand on February 8.This is a direct reference to Hardik Pandya's comment on the talk-show where he said that when he lost his virginity he came back and told his parents, "Aaj karke aaya." A picture of the spectator holding the banner up at the New Zealand match soon went viral on the Internet.People even want her to go back for the next match!*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.