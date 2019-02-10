LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Pandya Aaj Karke Aaya Kya?' Spectator Trolls Hardik Pandya Over Koffee With Karan Remark

A cricket fan who showed up at the India vs New Zealand match held up a poster saying, 'Pandya Aaj Karke Aaya Kya?' in reference to his controversial remark on the show Koffee With Karan.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 10, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
The controversy that Hardik Pandya started on popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, doesn't seem like it will stop following him around for a while.


Hardik Pandya may have faced a two-match ban after his misogynistic remarks on Koffee With Karan, and then returned to cricket, but the world is still holding him accountable for it - and a woman spectator just leveled up her game, by switching from Internet trolling to 'real world trolling.'

A female spectator held up a banner that read, “Pandya Aaj Karke Aaya Kya?” at the T20 international between India and New Zealand on February 8.

This is a direct reference to Hardik Pandya's comment on the talk-show where he said that when he lost his virginity he came back and told his parents, "Aaj karke aaya." A picture of the spectator holding the banner up at the New Zealand match soon went viral on the Internet.

















View this post on Instagram


Only cricket lovers will get the picture why Hardik Pandya is insinuated with the placard by this gentlewoman 😎😀


A post shared by Shahid RumOn (@shahid_rumon) on
















People even want her to go back for the next match!



