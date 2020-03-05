Panelist Slips off Chair during Live TV in Pakistan, Twitter Can't Hold Back Its Laughter

Live TV debates and discussions never stay as calm as they should. They either get heated up on unnecessary arguments, or turn into hilarious memes.

One such TV debate in Pakistan has turned up into a joke after one of the esteemed panelists fell off the chair.

The incident occurred during a live show on channel Dunya News. Anchor Syeda Ayesha Naaz had invited four panelists to discuss Imran Khan’s governance. One of the panelists was delivering his viewpoint on the topic of debate Pakistani citizens' dissatisfaction over the ruling government when he suddenly fell of the chair.

The live show host paused for a second and quickly announced an advertisement break in the debate.

People couldn’t control their laughter on the incident.

— Abhijeet Kumar (@abhigma) March 1, 2020

Lo karlo baat. — COLPS57 (@premsehgal55) March 2, 2020

ban plastic chair — Rishabh Raj (@rishabhraj75) March 1, 2020

Hahahaha! Thakur tu giyo! — Mayank Chawla (@TheMayankChawla) March 2, 2020

This is funniest thing I have seen in a while https://t.co/SmMOBcOHqk — Rahul D / राहुल / ‎راہل (@rdalwale) March 2, 2020

Well, this is not the first time when such an incident occurred during a live show. Last year, another Pakistani panelist fell off chair during a broadcast on GTV.

The analyst, Mazhar Barlas had participated in a live debate. The incident occurred on September 16.