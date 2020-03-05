English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Panelist Slips off Chair during Live TV in Pakistan, Twitter Can't Hold Back Its Laughter

Video grab. (Image credit: YouTube)

The live show host paused for a second and quickly announced an advertisement break in the debate.

Live TV debates and discussions never stay as calm as they should. They either get heated up on unnecessary arguments, or turn into hilarious memes.

One such TV debate in Pakistan has turned up into a joke after one of the esteemed panelists fell off the chair.

The incident occurred during a live show on channel Dunya News. Anchor Syeda Ayesha Naaz had invited four panelists to discuss Imran Khan’s governance. One of the panelists was delivering his viewpoint on the topic of debate Pakistani citizens' dissatisfaction over the ruling government when he suddenly fell of the chair.

People couldn’t control their laughter on the incident.

Well, this is not the first time when such an incident occurred during a live show. Last year, another Pakistani panelist fell off chair during a broadcast on GTV.

The analyst, Mazhar Barlas had participated in a live debate. The incident occurred on September 16.

