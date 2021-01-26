Panic Grips Bengaluru Apartment after Leopard Spotted in Premises Twice in Two Days

In an incident that caused panic among residents in Bengaluru, a leopard was spotted roaming inside an apartment complex in Bannerghatta Road. First captured on CCTV cameras on Saturday, the leopard reportedly returned to the complex on Monday, prompting forest officials to set traps for the big cat in hopes of catching it.

As of Wednesday morning, the whereabouts of the leopard remained unknown.

The leopard was first seen walking inside the premises of the Prestige Song of the South on Bannerghatta Road located just five kilometers away from Bannerghatta Road. In the first video, the leopard can be seen lounging around a parking spot within the apartment complex and crossing a road.

Residents lost no time in taking care of the situation and soon formed groups along with the fire department and forest officials to comb the area. But early on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday, the leopard was spotted once more.

Videos from the apartment's CCTV footage are being circulated on social media and messaging apps such as WhatsApp, causing a scare.

Leopard spotted at an apartment off Bannerghatta road prestige song of South . Bengaluru. Karnataka #leopard #PrestigeSongOfSouth pic.twitter.com/VRXYQQBBTW — ALL IZ WELL❤ (@balasundari11) January 24, 2021

According to reports, forest department officials have set traps to catch the leopard alive but have so far remained unsuccessful. Nevertheless, forest officials are waiting with two cages and goats as bait to lure the wild animal, which was last seen at 1 a.m. on Monday morning before slipping into some nearby bushes. Some feel that the big cat is hiding in the 10-acre land adjoining the society while others are of the opinion that the strayed animal went back to Bannergatta National Park.

This is not the first time that a leopard was spotted in Bengaluru, which houses two forests including Bannerghatta and Jarakabande Kava. In January 2019, a leopard was spotted at a factory in the city's Yelahanka area. Forest officials had managed to capture the big cat at the time and released it into Bannergatta National Park within 24 hours.