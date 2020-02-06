Panic Strikes Bengaluru Residents as Four-storey Building 'Tilts' Dangerously to the Left
None of the occupants of the residential building on Vinayaka Nagar Street reported any injuries.
The tilted building reminded many of the Leaning Tower of Pisa | Image credit: Twitter
Residents of a four-story building in Bengaluru were left 'shaken' after the building started to tilt, causing mayhem on Wednesday morning.
The residential building, located on the Vinayaka Nagar Street in Hebbal Kempapura started to violently shake and tilt. Images of the building, built five years ago, precariously tilted to the left went viral on social media for its like to the Leaning Tower of Pisa.
Leaning building of Bengaluru: 31 flee as structure tilts https://t.co/NpmASVmPZ4 pic.twitter.com/10ic2r7h9j— Quickclarity (@quickclarity) February 6, 2020
All the occupants inside the building - which consists of eight apartment units housing about two dozen residents - managed to safely evacuate the building with no injuries.
A 5 storey building TITLED in Hebbal area, Bengaluru today .Wonder how municipal corporation gives permission to such dangerous structures...A wake up call for the authorities, before any TRAGEDY...🙏🙏#DANGER20NE pic.twitter.com/yFQhxomAm8— Subba Rao🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@yessirtns) February 5, 2020
According to a report in Times of India, the residents of about 30 buildings in the vicinity have been asked to temporarily vacate their properties.
Authorities suspect illegal construction on a plot located behind the building to be the reason for the damage. Owner of the plot has been detained by Bengaluru police in connection with the case. The man had taken no prior permission to construct on the plot.
The report cited that while he was getting earth on the plot excavated using a JCB and that while doing so, it hit upon a beam of the building that tilted, causing foundational damage.
