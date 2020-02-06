Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Panic Strikes Bengaluru Residents as Four-storey Building 'Tilts' Dangerously to the Left

None of the occupants of the residential building on Vinayaka Nagar Street reported any injuries.

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2020, 7:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Panic Strikes Bengaluru Residents as Four-storey Building 'Tilts' Dangerously to the Left
The tilted building reminded many of the Leaning Tower of Pisa | Image credit: Twitter

Residents of a four-story building in Bengaluru were left 'shaken' after the building started to tilt, causing mayhem on Wednesday morning.

The residential building, located on the Vinayaka Nagar Street in Hebbal Kempapura started to violently shake and tilt. Images of the building, built five years ago, precariously tilted to the left went viral on social media for its like to the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

All the occupants inside the building - which consists of eight apartment units housing about two dozen residents - managed to safely evacuate the building with no injuries.

According to a report in Times of India, the residents of about 30 buildings in the vicinity have been asked to temporarily vacate their properties.

Authorities suspect illegal construction on a plot located behind the building to be the reason for the damage. Owner of the plot has been detained by Bengaluru police in connection with the case. The man had taken no prior permission to construct on the plot.

The report cited that while he was getting earth on the plot excavated using a JCB and that while doing so, it hit upon a beam of the building that tilted, causing foundational damage.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram