Desi Hawker Will Pay You Rs 500 for Eating a 'Gol Gappa,' But There's a Huge Catch

A panipuri hawker near the Agra-Firozabad flyover has started a unique golgappa challenge. The challenge entails eating a big, kachori-sized gol gappa in one go. This big sized panipuri has Potato masala, gram and flavoured water mixed in it. The hawker will also be giving you sweet chutney of dry ginger. Now to win instant cash of Rs 500, you have to fulfil the conditions of the challenge. A golgappa hawker on the Agra-Firozabad highway has started this challenge. The hawker, Shalas, is asking people to eat a huge golgappa in one go. If he or she can complete the challenge, he pays them Rs 500 immediately.

The condition is that you have to place the entire panipuri in your mouth in one go. Even if a drop of water falls out of your mouth while eating it, you will be disqualified. The person who gets disqualified will have to pay Rs 100 for one golgappa.

People have gone excited after knowing about this unique challenge through social media near the Agra-Firozabad highway. The handcart is now having many visitors, who are taking this challenge. Almost everyone is trying to complete this challenge but no one has been successful so far.

People come and eat these golgappas hoping to win Rs 500. However, as soon as they lose, they pay Rs 100 golgappa hawker.

Food blogging is immensely popular in India and continues to grow among people of all ages. You can find several types of cuisine videos on YouTube and the internet. Several types of food challenges also go viral. Now, this unique pani puri challenge is going viral on the internet.

Earlier, someone ditched the regular potato and spiced water filling in a Golgappa and replaced it with Butter chicken, the tomato and cream-based chicken dish.

