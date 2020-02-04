Panther Spotted Inside Udaipur's City Palace, Officials Use Goat to Lure the Animal
Forest officials have put a cage near crystal gallery in which a goat has been put inside to lure him.
Photo: Flickr/ Güldem Üstün
Panther panic gripped City Palace in Udaipur on Monday after it was reported inside the palace since Sunday night thereby bringing a complete halt on tourists movement inside the palace.
According to Rajkumar Singh, CCF, Wildlife, "The panther entered the palace during late night hours of Sunday and went inside a gallery. A security officer saw the glimpse of the panther and immediately shut the door of the gallery to ensure it doesn't come out."
Forest officials were called immediately and they have been camping inside the palace since Sunday night, however, the panther is yet to be caught, he added.
Meanwhile, the tourist movement has been stopped in the palace, confirmed officials.
The forest officials tried to tranquilise the panther but failed in all its efforts as panther was located at a far off distance.
Now, forest officials have put a cage near crystal gallery in which a goat has been put inside to lure him.
All their eyes were set on panther movement till the time of filing of report.
It needs to be furnished here that panther entered Jaipur a few days back pressing panic buttons in the city. in this case, panther was seen in the plush location in Narayan Niwas Palace and SMS school.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni Bring to Life Iconic Raja Ravi Varma Paintings for Charity, See Pics
- Poco X2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Specifications, Offers, Availability and More
- Karan Johar's Reply When Asked If He'd Meet Kangana and Celebrate Their Padma Shri Wins Together
- TikTok's New Bizzare Challenge Has Users Blindly Flashing Phone Camera Into Their Eyes
- MSI Prestige 15 Review: Hold on For a Moment if You Are About to Buy a Dell XPS 15