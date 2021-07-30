Italian meets Indian in a unique dish dubbed ‘papad aglio e olio’ by an Indian chef who shared a video of the recipe. In the latest episode of ‘Internet Tries Weird Food Combos’, Saransh Goila shared this ‘papad pasta’ dish that has piqued the interest of social media.

In his Instagram post, Goila also shared his inspiration behind the dish. Sharing a video of how he makes his ‘papad aglio e olio’, he wrote, “People are making chips with pasta so I thought why not make pasta with papad".

“After all cooking has no boundaries. I dared myself and made this for lunch what was bound to fail ended up being VERY VERY TASTY!" Goila added. He went on to term the dish “the cheapest (Rs. 25-30) gluten free copy of a pappardelle!"

Goila’s main contention was that one should dare to be experimental when it comes to cooking, writing that with food, anything is possible.

The video shows him cutting up the ‘papad’ into thin strips before boiling it and frying it in oil. The end product did not look very different from its muse.

One Instagram user commented “Hahaha I might try this one though I hated the fried pasta thing." Another said, “Ok I actually tried this just now. INSANE." Some called it genius and brilliant. Goila himself did not shy away from praising his creation. “While nothing will ever come close to the OG this is OH SO GOOD…" he wrote in his caption to the recipe video.

Internet food trends are something of a hit and miss affair. Only recently, another weird food combo had netizens shook, but with probably fewer impressive qualities than the ‘papad aglio e olio’. FHM Pakistan, a YouTube channel, recently uploaded a video that has startled a few people beyond limitations. The video is shot in Karachi. The host introduces his agenda for today, and the camera pans to a perfectly served, impeccably textured biryani. Things went haywire when the biryani seller pours a cup full of thick chocolate over that pious plate of biryani.

Would you try out this gluten-free ‘papad aglio e olio’?

