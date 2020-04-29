BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Paper Bag Challenge is Quarantine Creativity’s Latest Entrant for Bizarre Trends

People these days have come with a variety of challenges, dishes, fashion styles in order to curtail the boredom that comes along with the coronavirus lockdown.

People these days have come with a variety of challenges, dishes, fashion styles in order to curtail the boredom that comes along with the coronavirus lockdown.

Joining the league of pillow and blanket challenge is the Paper Bag Challenge. As a part of this challenge, people are making outfits out of shopping bags. These bags range from brown paper bags to reusable paper bags to branded carry bags.

The challenge, which is quite a range on Instagram, in particular, has people of all age groups share their photos of the outfit with #PaperBagChallenge.

Take a look at some of the outfits that have been created as a part of this challenge:

Meanwhile, the blanket challenge too is being followed by quite a lot of people on social media. As a part of this challenge, people are using their blankets at home to make an outfit out of it. Not only are people taking up the challenge but are also urging their friends and followers to join the league.

From what has been shared on social media it can be said that this challenge is not restricted to a specific gender as both men and women can be flaunting outfits made out of a range of blankets including the one with polka dots, stripes, solid colour etc.

