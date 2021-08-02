Paper Mache Artist Creates Map Showing Lost Traditions of Ancient Srinagar City

Art is the best way to express the inner feelings of a person. A middle-aged State award winner paper mache artist has expressed his worries and concerns about the degrading environment and the dying water bodies of Srinagar through his brush and paint.

Maqbool Jan, an artisan from the Lal Bazaar area of Srinagar city, has made a fabric painting of ancient Srinagar city on a 5 feet by 7 feet wall hanging. Maqbool has tried to showcase the lost traditions, the religious brotherhood that thrived in Srinagar and the degrading water bodies and the environment through this painting. The painting shows how Dal lake and river Jhelum used to be unpolluted and abuzz with water transport activities back in the days of Budshah.

It also shows how a temple, a gurudwara and a mosque used to exist around Hariparbat Hills in the old city. Old DC office, also known as “Governor" back in the days, is situated right on the banks of river Jhelum and a column of guards surrounds it. Maqbool says, “preserving the water bodies is most important for the revival of tourism and the betterment of the artisans. I have taken references from an old book while making this painting and it depicts the era of Budshah".

Maqbool’s painting of Srinagar city has lately drawn the attention of many art lovers; especially, the rare and unique kinds of birds that used to exist in Srinagar are an eye-catcher in this painting. The pristine glory of wildlife sanctuary Dachigam can also be seen in the painting. For Maqbool, Srinagar is incomplete without the co-existence of all the religions including the Kashmiri Pandits who had migrated. Maqbool says, “there were times before turmoil when all people from all faiths used to live happily in Srinagar city". He wishes for the good old days to return to the Valley.

Maqbool’s painting is in the final stages and he wishes to gift it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He hopes that the painting is kept in the Parliament of India so that it reminds them now and then to work towards environmental preservation in Srinagar city. “The Prime minister often says that Kashmir is his family. I have high hopes that he will take note of the degrading environment of Srinagar city," says Maqbool.

Srinagar city has always been known as a closely-knit society with people helping and caring for each other in their difficult times. The urbanization and the concept of residential colonies have, to some extent, affected this love and care for one another. Yet, in many pockets, especially in Shahar-e-Khaas, this concept still thrives.

