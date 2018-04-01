GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
#PappuDiwas: BJP Hits Back After Congress Celebrates April Fools' Day With #HappyJumlaDivas

Congress and BJP launched a hashtag war on April Fools' Day.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 1, 2018, 8:00 PM IST
While Indian fast food brands were offering free fries for an entire year and Europian Union turned its passports dark blue-- as a part of April Fools' Day prank, of course, it was Opposition party Congress' sarcastic jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that became the trending topic on Twitter on Sunday.

Calling it a "Jumla Divas", Congress celebrated April 1st with a parody video on BJP.

Shot and posted in a Breaking News format, the video took several shots at the ruling party and mocked BJP over how Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have contributed to Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan, how India has become corruption free post demonetisation, the 15 Lakh promise by Modi during his campaign before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, and the Clean Ganga initiative.

Pushing #HappyJumlaDivas hashtag on Twitter, the official handle of Congress wrote, "PM-MyGovt
An amount of INR 15,00,000.00 has been CREDITED to your A/C on 01/04/2018 towards Acche Din. Ref No. http://BJP00000420.Total Avail.bal INR 0.00
Here are some other BREAKING NEWS stories trending this hour: #HappyJumlaDivas."




The video further said that the Narendra Modi government had provided 200 crore jobs, and aliens from Mars would work in India.

The party went ahead and mimicked BJP's election campaign for the 2014 general elections.




And also released BJP's campaign slogan for 2019.







Soon, the hashtag went viral and netizens contributed to #HappyJumlaDivas with memes and jokes.














Not the one to remain a mute spectator, BJP soon hit back at Congress.

"Can someone please explain to us what is this #PappuDiwas? #WorldPappuDay," wrote BJP Karnataka's official handle on Twitter.




BJP leader Sambit Patra told India Today that Congress only provided "spoof government" in all the years it ruled India.

While party's IT cell head Amit Malviya posted a 1-minute long spoof on Rahul Gandhi and wrote "An entire generation has grown up waiting for Rahul to grow up! #PappuDiwas #RahulsDay"




What next? A full-fledged attack from BJP's supporters began.






















Just Sunday things, eh?

