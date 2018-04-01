PappuDiwas: BJP Hits Back After Congress Celebrates April Fools' Day With #HappyJumlaDivas

PM-MyGovt

An amount of INR 15,00,000.00 has been CREDITED to your A/C on 01/04/2018 towards Acche Din. Ref No. https://t.co/Se1tLgez25 Avail.bal INR 0.00

Here are some other BREAKING NEWS stories trending this hour: #HappyJumlaDivas pic.twitter.com/N5SPnQIlsY — Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018

Worried about price rise? The Modi Govt has just shared a tip on how to tackle it. #HappyJumlaDivas pic.twitter.com/nYOIELlIwI — Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018

The BJP has just released its campaign slogan for 2019. Do let them know what you think of it. #HappyJumlaDivas pic.twitter.com/YARu06K9ZS — Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018

Thank you Modi ji - Everyone got ₹15,00,000/- credited into their accounts as promised by you.#HappyJumlaDivas — Odisha Congress (@INCOdisha) April 1, 2018

Its refreshing to know that If Narendra Modi ji Become PM of India then Rupee will get stronger at Rs 40/ Per dollar.#AmazingJumlas. — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) April 1, 2018

If Narendra Modi ji Become PM of India, all black money from Swiss account will be recovered and every Indian will get 15 lakh in their account. #AmazingJumlas #HappyJumlaDivas — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) April 1, 2018

This year, Jumla day celebrations are much more grand since it might just be the last Jumla Day. #BasEkAurSaal#HappyJumlaDivas — Hasiba (@HasibaAmin) April 1, 2018

Which is your favorite Jumla? #HappyJumlaDivas — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) April 1, 2018

Can someone please explain to us what is this #PappuDiwas? #WorldPappuDay pic.twitter.com/WH963H1Koz — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 1, 2018

An entire generation has grown up waiting for Rahul to grow up! #PappuDiwas #RahulsDay pic.twitter.com/wB54t5BRpA — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) April 1, 2018

Today is #WorldPappuDay and you all know who is biggest pappu. pic.twitter.com/YeGvSMhVIm — Pradeep Mahaur (@Pradeep_Mahaur) April 1, 2018

Massive Celebration At 10 Janpath. Huge Crowd Gathered To Wish ...Rahul Gandhi Diwas And Celebrate Happy PappuDiwas. #WorldPappuDay pic.twitter.com/eoUaltCLCM — Indian (@premdah) April 1, 2018

Please don't be harsh to Rahul Gandhi by calling Fools day as #PappuDiwas. It's Fools Day for god's sake. The whole Congress has earned it with 60 years of determination in looting the country, not just Rahul Gandhi. Rather call it #CongressDiwas. — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) March 31, 2018