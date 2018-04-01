#PappuDiwas: BJP Hits Back After Congress Celebrates April Fools' Day With #HappyJumlaDivas
Congress and BJP launched a hashtag war on April Fools' Day.
Congress and BJP launched a hashtag war on April Fools' Day.
Calling it a "Jumla Divas", Congress celebrated April 1st with a parody video on BJP.
Shot and posted in a Breaking News format, the video took several shots at the ruling party and mocked BJP over how Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have contributed to Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan, how India has become corruption free post demonetisation, the 15 Lakh promise by Modi during his campaign before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, and the Clean Ganga initiative.
Pushing #HappyJumlaDivas hashtag on Twitter, the official handle of Congress wrote, "PM-MyGovt
An amount of INR 15,00,000.00 has been CREDITED to your A/C on 01/04/2018 towards Acche Din. Ref No. http://BJP00000420.Total Avail.bal INR 0.00
Here are some other BREAKING NEWS stories trending this hour: #HappyJumlaDivas."
PM-MyGovt— Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018
An amount of INR 15,00,000.00 has been CREDITED to your A/C on 01/04/2018 towards Acche Din. Ref No. https://t.co/Se1tLgez25 Avail.bal INR 0.00
Here are some other BREAKING NEWS stories trending this hour: #HappyJumlaDivas pic.twitter.com/N5SPnQIlsY
The video further said that the Narendra Modi government had provided 200 crore jobs, and aliens from Mars would work in India.
The party went ahead and mimicked BJP's election campaign for the 2014 general elections.
Worried about price rise? The Modi Govt has just shared a tip on how to tackle it. #HappyJumlaDivas pic.twitter.com/nYOIELlIwI— Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018
And also released BJP's campaign slogan for 2019.
The BJP has just released its campaign slogan for 2019. Do let them know what you think of it. #HappyJumlaDivas pic.twitter.com/YARu06K9ZS— Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018
Thank you Modi ji - Everyone got ₹15,00,000/- credited into their accounts as promised by you.#HappyJumlaDivas— Odisha Congress (@INCOdisha) April 1, 2018
Soon, the hashtag went viral and netizens contributed to #HappyJumlaDivas with memes and jokes.
Its refreshing to know that If Narendra Modi ji Become PM of India then Rupee will get stronger at Rs 40/ Per dollar.#AmazingJumlas.— History of India (@RealHistoryPic) April 1, 2018
If Narendra Modi ji Become PM of India, all black money from Swiss account will be recovered and every Indian will get 15 lakh in their account. #AmazingJumlas #HappyJumlaDivas— History of India (@RealHistoryPic) April 1, 2018
This year, Jumla day celebrations are much more grand since it might just be the last Jumla Day. #BasEkAurSaal#HappyJumlaDivas— Hasiba (@HasibaAmin) April 1, 2018
Which is your favorite Jumla? #HappyJumlaDivas— Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) April 1, 2018
Not the one to remain a mute spectator, BJP soon hit back at Congress.
"Can someone please explain to us what is this #PappuDiwas? #WorldPappuDay," wrote BJP Karnataka's official handle on Twitter.
Can someone please explain to us what is this #PappuDiwas? #WorldPappuDay pic.twitter.com/WH963H1Koz— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 1, 2018
BJP leader Sambit Patra told India Today that Congress only provided "spoof government" in all the years it ruled India.
While party's IT cell head Amit Malviya posted a 1-minute long spoof on Rahul Gandhi and wrote "An entire generation has grown up waiting for Rahul to grow up! #PappuDiwas #RahulsDay"
An entire generation has grown up waiting for Rahul to grow up! #PappuDiwas #RahulsDay pic.twitter.com/wB54t5BRpA— Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) April 1, 2018
What next? A full-fledged attack from BJP's supporters began.
Must Watch Video & Retweet.#WorldPappuDaypic.twitter.com/i3f9NHYhYv— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi177) April 1, 2018
Mobile ka blue-tooth check kartey hue...— FOKATIYA फोकटिया (@Abzyk1) March 31, 2018
#PappuDiwas pic.twitter.com/GSKDFOVYtE
Today is #WorldPappuDay and you all know who is biggest pappu. pic.twitter.com/YeGvSMhVIm— Pradeep Mahaur (@Pradeep_Mahaur) April 1, 2018
Massive Celebration At 10 Janpath. Huge Crowd Gathered To Wish ...Rahul Gandhi Diwas And Celebrate Happy PappuDiwas. #WorldPappuDay pic.twitter.com/eoUaltCLCM— Indian (@premdah) April 1, 2018
Presenting Rahul Gandhi's favourite song on #PappuDiwas pic.twitter.com/eEw4C2XiyW— BALA (@erbmjha) March 31, 2018
Fool getting a Phool on #FoolsDay#PappuDiwas pic.twitter.com/suBtNwTtJp— Diana Prince (@chatpataka100) March 31, 2018
Please don't be harsh to Rahul Gandhi by calling Fools day as #PappuDiwas. It's Fools Day for god's sake. The whole Congress has earned it with 60 years of determination in looting the country, not just Rahul Gandhi. Rather call it #CongressDiwas.— Aladdin (@Alllahdin) March 31, 2018
Just Sunday things, eh?
