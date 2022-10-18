'Paradise': IAS Officer's Video Offers Stunning Glimpse of Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh

IAS officer Sunny K Singh shared a video of the captivating beauty of Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district. The clip offered a breathtaking glimpse of Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve showed colourful butterflies, majestic elephants and horses and pristine lakes and waterfalls. It also showed the natural beauty of the picturesque Vijaynagar and Mugaphi with all their greenery, mountains and cotton candy clouds.

Singh captioned the video: ‘”Captivating Landscape”

1st Mugafi Expedition by Changlang Dist Admin.

Mugafi’s Profile

-4050M (13288 ft) high

-30 km trek from Vijaynagar

-Alpine Meadows

-Orchid trails

-Botanical paradise

-Birding heaven.’

The rest of India might be gradually waking up to the beauty and biodiversity in the northeastern states of the country. “I would say Vijaynagar is just a paradise ❤️. It’s a big opportunity coming for the Vijaynagar residents as well Arunachal Govt. to boost tourism in Changlang District, because Vijaynagar has been isolated more than a decade due to lack of proper road connectivity, internet, etc,” a Twitter user wrote.

I would say Vijaynagar is just a paradise ❤️. It's a big opportunity coming for the Vijaynagar residents as well Arunachal Govt. to boost tourism in Changlang District , because Vijaynagar has been isolated more than a decade due to lack of proper road connectivity,internet, etc. — Brangseng Singpho (@Brangsengsi) October 16, 2022

Some people also seemed interested in visiting.

Me too — Partha Protim Das (@partha_ips) October 17, 2022

Heaven of Changlang District Mugafi, Need to go both the Dapha Bum & Mugafi very soon — Gumshowng Lagang (@GumshowngL) October 15, 2022

Although there are many famous places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh, Roing is another one of its notable landscapes. Located in Lower Dibang Valley, Roing is known for its attractive sites like lush hills, deep valleys of the Himalayas, archaeological sites, rivers, waterfalls, deep gorges, and serene lakes.

The Centre has approved two new tourist circuits for Arunachal Pradesh to boost tourism in the northeastern state, officials said last month, as per a PTI report.

